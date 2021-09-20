FNE at Gdynia Polish FF 2021: Autumn Girl

GDYNIA: The musical drama Autumn Girl / Bo we mnie jest seks by Katarzyna Klimkiewicz, based on the life of Polish 60s bombshell actress Kalina Jędrusik, will be showcased in the main competition of the Gdynia Film Festival , taking place 20-25 September 2021.

Years 1962/63, Poland. Kalina, a sexy actress and singer, is the brightest star of her times. Happily married to the successful writer Stanisław Dygat, she is enjoying an affair with a young pop singer, whom her husband accepts. She surrounds herself with the most inspiring and talented people of her era. But her shameless joy of life is deemed provocative. After an official gala she learns that a cross on her impressive cleavage was too much for the prude communist regime.

Her bad influence on Polish society must be stopped, so she is officially banned from the TV. But the real reason for this ban lies somewhere else. A high-ranking TV official is taking his revenge on her after she refused to have sex with him.

“Autumn Girl is a stylish ode to musicals and to the Polish cinema of the sixties. A conflict between a liberated woman and a repressed TV executive is explored through singing, dancing and Kalina’s eccentric visions. All That Jazz meets The Umbrellas of Cherbourg and the melancholic aura of Polish cinema of that time. The film tackles the themes of womanhood, sexuality and freedom. We hope to inspire and give hope to all those who don’t fit the so-called norm”, said director Katarzyna Klimkiewicz.

The film was shot on location in Warsaw between November 2019 and February 2020, produced by Renata Czarnkowska-Listoś and Maria Gołoś through RE Studio in coproduction with TVP, Next Film, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Chimney Poland, DI Factory and Aeroplan Studios.

The project was supported by the Polish Film Institute and the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission. The budget was 1.7 m EUR.

Autumn Girl will open in Polish cinemas on 12 November 2021, distributed by Next Film.

Production Information:

Producer:

RE Studio (Poland)

Coproducers:

TVP (Poland)

Next Film (Poland)

Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission (Poland)

Chimney Poland (Poland)

DI Factory (Poland)

Aeroplan Studios (Poland)

Credits:

Director: Katarzyna Klimkiewicz

Scriptwriters: Katarzyna Klimkiewicz, Patrycja Nowak

DoP: Weronika Bilska

Editor: Ireneusz Grzyb

Cast: Maria Dębska, Leszek Lichota, Katarzyna Obidzińska, Wiktoria Filus, Bartłomiej Kotschedoff, Krzysztof Zalewski