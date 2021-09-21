FNE at Gdynia Polish FF 2021: The Getaway King

GDYNIA: The crime comedy The Getaway King / Najmro. Kocha, kradnie, szanuje by Mateusz Rakowicz, which is based on a true story of the infamous Polish thief Zdzisław Najmrodzki, will be showcased in the main competition of the Gdynia Film Festival , taking place 20-25 September 2021. The film opened in Polish cinemas on 17 September 2021, distributed by Dystrybucja Mówi Serwis .

Zdzislaw Najmrodzki aka Namyro is the fastest thief on the eastern side of the Iron Curtain, the king of the underworld, master of escapes and a legend during life. He steals but only from the system, he is a man of principles. He does not like violence, he just wants to live a life known from American films.

This action crime with comedy elements, asking general questions about freedom, love and friendship, is inspired by the real life of Zdzisław Najmrodzki, who in the 1980s escaped the law enforcement agencies 29 times.

Mateusz Rakowicz co-wrote the script together with Łukasz M. Maciejewski. The cast includes Masza Wągrocka, Dawid Ogrodnik, Dorota Kolak, Sandra Drzymalska, Robert Więckiewicz and Jakub Gierszał.

“The Getaway King tells a universal story about the desire for unlimited freedom, shown through a good criminal myth. The more Najmrodzki has, the more he wants to have, that’s why from the beginning he can be accompanied by the motto: ‘I would give everything up to have more’. But Naymro wants to reach higher than anyone, he wants freedom without limits”, said director Mateusz Rakowicz.

The film is produced by Andrzej Papis and Maciej Sowinski through TFP in coproduction with Telewizja Polsat, Cyfrowy Polsat, Polkomtel, and with support from the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission and the Polish Film Institute. The budget is 2.1 m EUR.

The 35-days shot for this project took place in June 2019 in 47 locations including Warsaw, Krakow and Zabrze.

Production Information:

Producer:

TFP (Poland)

This email address is being protected from spambots.

Coproducers:

Telewizja Polsat (Poland)

Cyfrowy Polsat (Poland)

Polkomtel (Poland)

Credits:

Director: Mateusz Rakowicz

Screenwriters: Mateusz Rakowicz, Łukasz M. Maciejewski

DoP: Jacek Podgórski

Cast: Masza Wągrocka, Dawid Ogrodnik, Dorota Kolak, Sandra Drzymalska, Robert Więckiewicz, Jakub Gierszał