FNE at Gdynia Polish FF 2021: Other People

GDYNIA: Aleksandra Terpińska’s Other People / Inni ludzie, which is based on a 2018 bestselling novel by Dorota Masłowska, will be showcased in the main competition of the Gdynia Film Festival , taking place 20-25 September 2021. This Polish/French coproduction is set to open in cinemas in March 2022.

Kamil Janik shares a tiny apartment with his mum. He has no perspectives, does casual jobs and occasionally deals drugs. Iwona is a young woman who cannot cope with her life. She cannot carry on living in a marriage in which she feels invisible. The middle-class environment is depicted as full of shiny toys which you can buy on credit. Both characters are seeking scraps of meaning in their existence.

“Kamil, Iwona and other characters in the film don’t have access to their true desires; using clichés at every turn makes them unable to see a human being either in themselves or in other people. Their world lacks love and a caring look at another person. The fact that Dorota Masłowska’s book is written in a form of a freestyle rap narrative, gives an opportunity to create a unique rap musical”, said director Aleksandra Terpińska.

The cast includes Sonia Bohosiewicz, Jacek Beler, Magdalena Koleśnik, Beata Kawka, Marek Kalita and Sebastian Fabijański.

Beata Rzeźniczek and Klaudia Śmieja produced through Madants in coproduction with Warner Bros, Alcatraz Films (France), Film Produkcja, Moderator Inwestycje, and Abstraction Plan. The project received production support from the Polish Film Institute and the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commision. The Polish distributor is Warner Brothers.

The shoot launched on 11 February 2020 and wrapped in December of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Production Information:

Producer:

Madants (Poland)

Coproducers:

Warner Bros (Poland)

Alcatraz Films (France)

Film Produkcja (Poland)

Moderator Inwestycje (Poland)

Abstraction Plan (Poland)

Credits:

Director: Aleksandra Terpińska

Screenwriter: Aleksandra Terpińska, based on Dorota Masłowska’s novel

DoP: Bartosz Bieniek

Cast: Sonia Bohosiewicz, Jacek Beler, Magdalena Koleśnik, Beata Kawka, Marek Kalita, Sebastian Fabijański