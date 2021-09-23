FNE at Gdynia Polish FF 2021: Return to Legoland

GDYNIA: Konrad Aksimowicz’s Return to Legoland starring Maciej Stuhr will be showcased in the main competition of the Gdynia Film Festival , taking place 20-25 September 2021.

Return to Legoland follows Tomek, who lives only with his mother, because his father Alek left for the USA to earn some money. Unexpectedly, the man arrives home with a bunch of presents but no explanation as to why he has returned. As time goes by, it is noticeable that Alek struggles with a strong addiction to alcohol, which gradually destroys Tomek’s family and his childhood.

The cast includes Weronika Książkiewicz, Teodor Koziar and Katarzyna Warnke.

"Return to Legoland, which I had the pleasure to shoot in these uncertain times, is a journey back to my childhood, a story about people living during the transformation of the political system in the nineties, in times of great social division, when some citizens had everything and others had nothing. We are focusing in particular on the social topic of the ACoA (Adult Child of Alcoholics) syndrome", said director Konrad Aksimowicz, whose script won third place in the Script Pro 2016 competition.

The film was shot on location in Wrocław in September 2020, produced by Agnieszka Chromicka through Chroma Pro in coproduction with Miasto Aniołów, Coloroffon, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe, Centrum Technologii Audiowizualnych, Konrad Aksinowicz, Głośno, Wojciech Stuchlik Film Production, and with the support of the Polish Film Institute.

The budget was 1.03 m EUR / 4.8 m PLN.

Kino Świat, the local distributor of the film, hasn’t announced the date of the premiere yet.

Production Information:

Producer:

Chroma Pro (Poland)

Coproducers:

Miasto Aniołów (Poland)

Coloroffon (Poland)

Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe (Poland)

Centrum Technologii Audiowizualnych (Poland)

Konrad Aksinowicz (Poland)

Głośno (Poland)

Wojciech Stuchlik Film Production (Poland)

Credits:

Director: Konrad Aksinowicz

Screenwriter: Konrad Aksinowicz

DoP:Jakub Jakielaszek

Cast: Weronika Książkiewicz, Maciej Stuhr, Teodor Koziar, Katarzyna Warnke