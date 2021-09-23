FNE at Gdynia Polish FF 2021: Prime Time

GDYNIA: The debut drama from Jakub Piątek, Prime Time starring Bartosz Bielenia, will be showcased in the main competition of the Gdynia Film Festival , taking place 20-25 September 2021.

The last day of 1999. With a gun in his hand, Sebastian finds his way into a TV studio and takes two hostages. He demands only one thing: to make a live appearance in prime time. He wants to tell the viewers something extremely important and he is ready to put everything at stake to get his message across.

"We worked on the script for three years. Together with Łukasz Czapski we wanted to make a film that revolves around the topic of rebellion. We searched for various information on the internet and came across a story from the United States. The farther we went into the forest, the more similar cases occurred. We found stories about Brazil, Burkina Faso, the Netherlands and Poland. The end of the 90's and the beginning of the new millennium abounded in similar events around the world", said director Jakub Piątek.

The cast includes Magdalena Popławska, Monika Frajczyk, Małgorzata Hajewska-Krzysztofik, Andrzej Kłak and Dobromir Dymecki.

The film was shot on location in Warsaw, Kraków and Łódź in the summer of 2020.

It was produced by Watchout Studio in coproduction with TVN, the Krakow Festival Office and Netflix, which is also the distributor of the film. The final budget was 973,225 EUR / 4.5 m PLN, with 432,544 EUR / 2 m PLN of financing coming from the Polish Film Institute, and with support from the Krakow Regional Film Fund.

The film premiered on Netflix on 14 April 2021.

Production Information:

Producer:

Watchout Studio (Poland)

Coproducers:

TVN (Poland)

Krakow Festival Office (Poland)

Netflix

Credits:

Director: Jakub Piątek

Screenwriters: Jakub Piątek, Łukasz Czapski

DoP: Michał Łuka

Cast: Magdalena Popławska, Bartosz Bielenia, Monika Frajczyk, Małgorzata Hajewska-Krzysztofik, Andrzej Kłak, Dobromir Dymecki