WARSAW: FNE Visegrad YR2021 has teamed up with Warsaw Kids Kino Industry for a live panel discussion on distribution and exhibition in Warsaw hosted by Film New Europe (FNE) in cooperation with the Warsaw Kids Kino Industry, that will also appear online as a live podcast. It will also be available online as a video recording after the event.

FNE Visegrad YR2021: RETHINKING Distribution and Exhibition for a young audience: in cooperation with Film New Europe (FNE) Visegrad 2021 Year of Recovery for Film and Television Industry. The event is sponsored by the Visegrad Fund.

Date: 29 September 2021, 18:15-19:15 (CET): For Pre-registration see below.

