FNE at Gdynia Polish FF 2021: The Tenant. You Can’t Burn Us All

GDYNIA: The Tenant. You Can’t Burn Us All, a drama from Michał Otłowski based on a true story of an unsolved murder connected to real estate, will be showcased in the main competition of the Gdynia Film Festival , taking place 20-25 September 2021.

The peace of a tenement house in Warsaw’s Mokotów district is shattered by the appearance of the alleged legal owner of the building, who starts forcing families to move out. Janina Markowska (Sławomira Łozińska) does not want to leave the house where her family has lived for over 70 years. But when the building becomes empty and Janina disappears in mysterious circumstances, the police investigation led by Anna Szerucka (Irena Melcer) will discover a series of clues leading to an intrigue involving politicians, agents of the old service and high-ranking members of the bar. The film was written by Tomasz Klimala and by Jacek Matecki, who sadly passed away a couple of days before the film's premiere at the Gdynia FF.

The cast includes Irena Melcer, Krzysztof Stroiński, SławomiraŁozińska, Barbara Jonak, Jan Frycz and Piotr Głowacki.

The film was shot in Warsaw at the beginning of 2020. It was produced by Pokromski Studio in coproduction with TVP. The budget of 1.3 m EUR / 6 m PLN was partially covered by a production grant from the Polish Film Institute.

Kino Świat will release the film domestically, but the date is yet to be announced.

Production Information:

Producer:

Pokromski Studio (Poland)

Coproducer:

TVP (Poland)

Credits:

Director: Michał Otłowski

Screenwriters: Jacek Matecki, Tomasz Klimala

DoP: Artur Żurawski

Cast: Irena Melcer, Krzysztof Stroiński, Sławomira Łozińska, Barbara Jonak, Jan Frycz, Piotr Głowacki