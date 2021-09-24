FNE at Gdynia Polish FF 2021: Fears

GDYNIA: Fears, the new drama directed by Łukasz Ronduda and Łukasz Gutt, and inspired by the life of the artist Daniel Rycharski, will be showcased in the main competition of the Gdynia Film Festival , taking place 20-25 September 2021.

Daniel is respected by his village community as long as he bravely supports the fight for their affairs. He is in love with the boy next door, Olek, who is not ready to reveal his sexual identity. When a teenage friend can no longer take homophobic attacks and commits suicide, Daniel tries to convince the villagers to organise a service of the Stations of the Cross for the victim, but those who used to be on his side, now turn their backs on him.

The cast includes Dawid Ogrodnik in the lead accompanied by Maria Maj, Andrzej Chyra, Agata Łabno, Jowita Budnik, Oskar Rybaczek and Jacek Poniedziałek.

Based on true events, the film is a moving story about an artist raised in the countryside and engaged in the activities of the Catholic Church. “In this film I play a homosexual person who opposes the Church and who is inspired by the artist Daniel Rycharski. Apart from the scandals of the contemporary Church, it is necessary to show that part of it which is of colossal importance to millions of people. I myself believe in the concept of God and in the mysticism that follows, I believe in the afterlife, but I am yet to discover what religion means to me. That's why this project is so important to me”, said actor Dawid Ogrodnik.

Fears / Wszystkie nasze strachy was produced by Kuba Kosma through his company Serce in coproduction with Kino Polska, and it was supported by the Polish Film Institute. The budget was 100,000 EUR / 4.6 m PLN.

The film was presented at the 2021 Cannes Marché du Film as part of the New Horizons IFF "Goes to Cannes" project.

The distributor and premiere date of the film have not been announced yet.

Production Information:

Producer:

Serce (Poland)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

Kino Polska (Poland)

Credits:

Directors: Łukasz Ronduda, Łukasz Gutt

Screenwriters: Katarzyna Sarnowska, Michał Oleszczyk, Łukasz Ronduda

DoP: Łukasz Gutt PSC

Cast: Dawid Ogrodnik, Maria Maj, Andrzej Chyra, Agata Łabno, Jowita Budnik, Oskar Rybaczek, Jacek Poniedziałek