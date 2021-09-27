FNE at Gdynia Polish FF 2021: Hitler's Aunt

GDYNIA: Michał Rogalski’s WW2 drama Hitler’s Aunt, produced by TVP , was showcased in the main competition of the Gdynia Film Festival , which took place 20-25 September 2021.

The story begins in the 1940s, at the beginning of WW2. Together with his sons, Leon works on the Vistula River as a sand miner. One day they save a woman and her little daughter out of the water. They turn out to be Jews who fled Warsaw where they could no longer hide. Leon begins his heroic fight for their survival. He gives them shelter in his house, while risking his whole family’s life. Wojciech Tomczyk penned the script.

“We often touch the subject of the Holocaust like wounds. We consciously and subconsciously check whether we can feel it under our fingers. And although so many years have passed, the scar is there, it does not disappear. Why should we not talk about our scar and want it to disappear? The thing about scars is that they define us. They say who we are and where we came from. This is our scar, as people, as Europeans, as Poles, as Jews”, said director Michał Rogalski.

The cast included Marta Ścisłowicz, Małgorzata Pyziak, Mirosława Maludzińska, Agnieszka Skrzypczak, Lidia Lenarczyk, Joanna Gonschorek, Mariusz Kiljan, Sebastian Pawlak, Stefan Pawłowski, Piotr Kaźmierczak, Sebastian Pawlak and Dariusz Majchrzak.

The film was shot in 2021 on location in Żyrardów, Siedlce and Warsaw. It was produced by TVP with a budget of 869,352 EUR / 4 m PLN.

Hitler’s Aunt opened in Polish cinemas on 25 June 2021 distributed by TVP Cinema Distribution.

Production Information:

Producer:

TVP (Poland)

Credits:

Director: Michał Rogalski

Screenwriter: Wojciech Tomczyk

DoP: Maciej Lisiecki PSC

Cast: Marta Ścisłowicz, Małgorzata Pyziak, Mirosława Maludzińska, Agnieszka Skrzypczak, Lidia Lenarczyk, Joanna Gonschorek, Mariusz Kiljan, Sebastian Pawlak, Stefan Pawłowski, Piotr Kaźmierczak, Sebastian Pawlak, Dariusz Majchrzak