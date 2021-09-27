FNE at Gdynia Polish FF 2021: Death of Zygielboym

GDYNIA: Death of Zygielboym, the new drama from Ryszard Brylski, was showcased in the main competition of the Gdynia Film Festival , which took place 20-25 September 2021. The film follows the tragic fate of the Jewish political activist Szmul Zygielboym, who committed suicide in London on 12 May 1943.

His suicide was supposed to be a sign of protest against the world’s passive attitude towards the tragedy of the Holocaust. The story is told from the point of view of a young British journalist who, as most of the people living in the West back then, was unaware of the extent of the crime taking place in the East of Europe. Ryszard Brylski co-wrote the script together with Wojciech Lepianka.

The cast includes Karolina Gruszka and Wojciech Mecwaldowski in the leads, accompanied by Jack Roth, Will Brown, Christopher Fairbank and Dobromir Dymecki.

“Szmul Zygielbojm, who has been almost forgotten until recently, as if hidden by an embarrassed world, now becomes a symbol of rebellion against human indolence, and his spectacular death is a subject of discussion about the mechanisms of silence in the face of genocide taking place somewhere in the vicinity. I hope that our film will play a significant role in this discussion”, said Ryszard Brylski.

The film was produced in 2021 by the Documentary and Feature Film Studio WFDiF in coproduction with Lightcraft, and with the support of the Polish Film Institute and the Polish National Foundation.

It will open in Polish cinemas on 5 November 20211 distributed by Monolith Films.

Production Information:

Producer:

Documentary and Feature Film Studio WFDiF (Poland)

Coproducer:

Lightcraft (Poland)

Credits:

Director: Ryszard Brylski

Screenwriters: Wojciech Lepianka, Ryszard Brylski

DoP: Piotr Śliskowski

Music: Jan A.P. Kaczmarek

Cast: Karolina Gruszka, Wojciech Mecwaldowski, Jack Roth, Will Brown, Christopher Fairbank, Dobromir Dymecki