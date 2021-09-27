FNE at Gdynia Polish Film Festival 2021: Prize Winners

The Silver Lion went to this year's Polish Oscar entry Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów by Jan P. Matuszyński, which is a Polish/French/Czech coproduction.
The Best Director Award went to Łukasz Grzegorzek for My Wonderful Life / Moje wspaniałe życie.
The Platinum Lions Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Agnieszka Holland.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Main Competition:
Grand Prize Golden Lion:
Fears / Wszystkie nasze strachy (Poland)
Directed by Łukasz Ronduda, Łukasz Gutt
Produced by Serce
Coproduced by Kino Polska
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Silver Lion:
Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)
Directed by Jan P. Matuszyński
Produced by Aurum Film
Coproduced by Les Contes Modernes, Background films, Arte France Cinéma, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-Cinéma, Canal+, Magiclab, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée, the Czech Film Fund
"Golden Claw" Prize:
Mosquito State (Poland, USA)
Directed by Filip Jan Rymsza
Produced by Documentary and Feature Film Studio WFDiF
Coproduced by Lightcraft, Royal Road Entertainment
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Best Director:
Łukasz Grzegorzek for My Wonderful Life / Moje wspaniałe życie (Poland)
Directed by Łukasz Grzegorzek
Produced by Koskino
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Best Screenplay:
Marcin Ciastoń for Hyacinth / Hiacynt (Poland)
Directed by Piotr Domalewski
Produced by SHIPSBOY
Best Directorial Debut:
Aleksandra Terpińska for Other People / Inni ludzie (Poland, France)
Produced by Madants
Coproduced by Warner Bros, Alcatraz Films, Film Produkcja, Moderator Inwestycje and Abstraction Plan
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Best Actress:
Maria Dębska for Autumn Girl / Bo we mnie jest seks (Poland)
Directed by Katarzyna Klimkiewicz
Produced by RE Studio
Coproduced by TVP, Next Film, Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Chimney Poland, DI Factory, Aeroplan Studios
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Best Actor:
Jacek Beler for Other People / Inni ludzie (Poland, France)
Best Supporting Actress:
Sławomira Łozińska for The Tenant. You Can’t Burn Us All / Lokatorka. Wszystkich nas nie spalicie (Poland)
Directed by Michał Otłowski
Produced by Pokromski Studio
Coproduced by TVP
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Best Supporting Actor:
Andrzej Kłak for Prime Time (Poland)
Directed by Jakub Piątek
Produced by Watchout Studio
Coproduced by TVN, Krakowskie Biuro Festiwalowe
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Krakow Regional Film Fund
Best Acting Debut:
Michał Sikorski for Sonata (Poland)
Directed by Bartosz Blaschke
Produced by Mediabrigade
Coproduced by TVP, Krakowskie Biuro Festiwalowe the Podkarpackie Film Fund
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Best Cinematography:
Łukasz Gutt for Fears / Wszystkie nasze strachy (Poland)
Directed by Łukasz Ronduda, Łukasz Gutt
Best Music:
Teoniki Rożynek for Prime Time (Poland)
Directed by Jakub Piątek
Best Production Design:
Paweł Jarzębski for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)
Directed by Jan P. Matuszyński
Best Sound:
Mateusz Adamczyk, Sebastian Witkowski, Zofia Moruś for Mosquito State (Poland, USA)
Directed by Filip Jan Rymsza
Best Editing:
Magdalena Chowańska for Other People / Inni ludzie (Poland, France)
Directed by Aleksandra Terpińska
Best Makeup:
Daria Siejak for Hyacinth / Hiacynt (Poland)
Directed by Piotr Domalewski
Best Costumes:
Marta Ostrowicz for The Getaway King / Najmro. Kocha, kradnie, szanuje (Poland)
Directed by Mateusz Rakowicz
Produced by TFP
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Audience Award:
Sonata (Poland)
Directed by Bartosz Blaschke
Platinum Lions Lifetime Achievement Award:
Agnieszka Holland