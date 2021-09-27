FNE at Gdynia Polish Film Festival 2021: Prize Winners

GDYNIA: The 46th Polish Film Festival Gdynia , which took place 20-25 September 2021, awarded its top prize of Golden Lion for Best Film to Fears / Wszystkie nasze strachy directed by Łukasz Ronduda and Łukasz Gutt.

The Silver Lion went to this year's Polish Oscar entry Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów by Jan P. Matuszyński, which is a Polish/French/Czech coproduction.

The Best Director Award went to Łukasz Grzegorzek for My Wonderful Life / Moje wspaniałe życie.

The Platinum Lions Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Agnieszka Holland.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:



Main Competition:



Grand Prize Golden Lion:

Fears / Wszystkie nasze strachy (Poland)

Directed by Łukasz Ronduda, Łukasz Gutt

Produced by Serce

Coproduced by Kino Polska

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Silver Lion:

Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)

Directed by Jan P. Matuszyński

Produced by Aurum Film

Coproduced by Les Contes Modernes, Background films, Arte France Cinéma, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-Cinéma, Canal+, Magiclab, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée, the Czech Film Fund

"Golden Claw" Prize:

Mosquito State (Poland, USA)

Directed by Filip Jan Rymsza

Produced by Documentary and Feature Film Studio WFDiF

Coproduced by Lightcraft, Royal Road Entertainment

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Director:

Łukasz Grzegorzek for My Wonderful Life / Moje wspaniałe życie (Poland)

Directed by Łukasz Grzegorzek

Produced by Koskino

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Screenplay:

Marcin Ciastoń for Hyacinth / Hiacynt (Poland)

Directed by Piotr Domalewski

Produced by SHIPSBOY

Best Directorial Debut:

Aleksandra Terpińska for Other People / Inni ludzie (Poland, France)

Produced by Madants

Coproduced by Warner Bros, Alcatraz Films, Film Produkcja, Moderator Inwestycje and Abstraction Plan

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Actress:

Maria Dębska for Autumn Girl / Bo we mnie jest seks (Poland)

Directed by Katarzyna Klimkiewicz

Produced by RE Studio

Coproduced by TVP, Next Film, Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Chimney Poland, DI Factory, Aeroplan Studios

Supported by the Polish Film Institute



Best Actor:

Jacek Beler for Other People / Inni ludzie (Poland, France)

Best Supporting Actress:

Sławomira Łozińska for The Tenant. You Can’t Burn Us All / Lokatorka. Wszystkich nas nie spalicie (Poland)

Directed by Michał Otłowski

Produced by Pokromski Studio

Coproduced by TVP

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Supporting Actor:

Andrzej Kłak for Prime Time (Poland)

Directed by Jakub Piątek

Produced by Watchout Studio

Coproduced by TVN, Krakowskie Biuro Festiwalowe

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Krakow Regional Film Fund

Best Acting Debut:

Michał Sikorski for Sonata (Poland)

Directed by Bartosz Blaschke

Produced by Mediabrigade

Coproduced by TVP, Krakowskie Biuro Festiwalowe the Podkarpackie Film Fund

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Cinematography:

Łukasz Gutt for Fears / Wszystkie nasze strachy (Poland)

Directed by Łukasz Ronduda, Łukasz Gutt

Best Music:

Teoniki Rożynek for Prime Time (Poland)

Directed by Jakub Piątek

Best Production Design:

Paweł Jarzębski for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)

Directed by Jan P. Matuszyński

Best Sound:

Mateusz Adamczyk, Sebastian Witkowski, Zofia Moruś for Mosquito State (Poland, USA)

Directed by Filip Jan Rymsza

Best Editing:

Magdalena Chowańska for Other People / Inni ludzie (Poland, France)

Directed by Aleksandra Terpińska

Best Makeup:

Daria Siejak for Hyacinth / Hiacynt (Poland)

Directed by Piotr Domalewski

Best Costumes:

Marta Ostrowicz for The Getaway King / Najmro. Kocha, kradnie, szanuje (Poland)

Directed by Mateusz Rakowicz

Produced by TFP

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Audience Award:

Sonata (Poland)

Directed by Bartosz Blaschke

Platinum Lions Lifetime Achievement Award:

Agnieszka Holland