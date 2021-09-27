27-09-2021

FNE at Gdynia Polish Film Festival 2021: Prize Winners

    FNE at Gdynia Polish Film Festival 2021: Prize Winners photo: Mateusz Ochocki / Gdynia Film Festival

    GDYNIA: The 46th Polish Film Festival Gdynia, which took place 20-25 September 2021, awarded its top prize of Golden Lion for Best Film to Fears / Wszystkie nasze strachy directed by Łukasz Ronduda and Łukasz Gutt.

    The Silver Lion went to this year's Polish Oscar entry Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów by Jan P. Matuszyński, which is a Polish/French/Czech coproduction.

    The Best Director Award went to Łukasz Grzegorzek for My Wonderful Life / Moje wspaniałe życie.

    The Platinum Lions Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Agnieszka Holland.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Main Competition:

    Grand Prize Golden Lion:
    Fears / Wszystkie nasze strachy (Poland)
    Directed by Łukasz Ronduda, Łukasz Gutt
    Produced by Serce
    Coproduced by Kino Polska
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Silver Lion:
    Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Jan P. Matuszyński
    Produced by Aurum Film
    Coproduced by Les Contes Modernes, Background films, Arte France Cinéma, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-Cinéma, Canal+, Magiclab, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée, the Czech Film Fund

    "Golden Claw" Prize:
    Mosquito State (Poland, USA)
    Directed by Filip Jan Rymsza
    Produced by Documentary and Feature Film Studio WFDiF
    Coproduced by Lightcraft, Royal Road Entertainment
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Best Director:
    Łukasz Grzegorzek for My Wonderful Life / Moje wspaniałe życie (Poland)
    Directed by Łukasz Grzegorzek
    Produced by Koskino
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Best Screenplay:
    Marcin Ciastoń for Hyacinth / Hiacynt (Poland)
    Directed by Piotr Domalewski
    Produced by SHIPSBOY

    Best Directorial Debut:
    Aleksandra Terpińska for Other People / Inni ludzie (Poland, France)
    Produced by Madants
    Coproduced by Warner Bros, Alcatraz Films, Film Produkcja, Moderator Inwestycje and Abstraction Plan
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Best Actress:
    Maria Dębska for Autumn Girl / Bo we mnie jest seks (Poland)
    Directed by Katarzyna Klimkiewicz
    Produced by RE Studio
    Coproduced by TVP, Next Film, Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Chimney Poland, DI Factory, Aeroplan Studios
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute
     
    Best Actor:
    Jacek Beler for Other People / Inni ludzie (Poland, France)    

    Best Supporting Actress:
    Sławomira Łozińska for The Tenant. You Can’t Burn Us All / Lokatorka. Wszystkich nas nie spalicie (Poland)
    Directed by Michał Otłowski
    Produced by Pokromski Studio
    Coproduced by TVP
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Best Supporting Actor:
    Andrzej Kłak for Prime Time (Poland)
    Directed by Jakub Piątek
    Produced by Watchout Studio
    Coproduced by TVN, Krakowskie Biuro Festiwalowe
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Krakow Regional Film Fund

    Best Acting Debut:
    Michał Sikorski for Sonata (Poland)
    Directed by Bartosz Blaschke
    Produced by Mediabrigade
    Coproduced by TVP, Krakowskie Biuro Festiwalowe the Podkarpackie Film Fund
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Best Cinematography:
    Łukasz Gutt for Fears / Wszystkie nasze strachy (Poland)
    Directed by Łukasz Ronduda, Łukasz Gutt

    Best Music:
    Teoniki Rożynek for Prime Time (Poland)
    Directed by Jakub Piątek

    Best Production Design:
    Paweł Jarzębski for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Jan P. Matuszyński

    Best Sound:
    Mateusz Adamczyk, Sebastian Witkowski, Zofia Moruś for Mosquito State (Poland, USA)
    Directed by Filip Jan Rymsza

    Best Editing:
    Magdalena Chowańska for Other People / Inni ludzie (Poland, France)
    Directed by Aleksandra Terpińska

    Best Makeup:
    Daria Siejak for Hyacinth / Hiacynt (Poland)
    Directed by Piotr Domalewski

    Best Costumes:
    Marta Ostrowicz for The Getaway King / Najmro. Kocha, kradnie, szanuje (Poland)
    Directed by Mateusz Rakowicz
    Produced by TFP
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Audience Award:
    Sonata (Poland)
    Directed by Bartosz Blaschke

    Platinum Lions Lifetime Achievement Award:
    Agnieszka Holland

