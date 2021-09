WARSAW: Documentary projects at any stage of production can apply to Golden Fruit Plan until 30 September 2021. The pitching programme is focused on projects from Europe and China, meant for audiences from Europe and China.

The final pitching is planned in Paris / Beijing, in real and virtual form during the 6th Golden Tree International Documentary Film Festival on 4-6 November 2021. Prior consultations will take place online in October 2021.

Golden Fruit Plan is organised by the Golden Tree International Documentary Film Festival and Poland’s Arkana Studio in partnership with the Wajda School.

