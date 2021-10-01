01-10-2021

Kids Kino Industry 2021 Announces Winners

    Kids Kino Industry 2021 Announces Winners Photo by Paulina Kurach

    WARSAW: Kids Kino Industry, the pitching and coproduction forum for feature films and series (live-action, animation and documentaries) for young audiences, has announced its winners. The forum started on 28 September and will wrap on 1 October 2021.

    This year, Kids Kino is taking place in a hybrid format, with guests in Kino Muranów in Warsaw and online.

    The event had 34 pitchings: 18 in development, six works in progress, nine projects developed within Kids Kino Lab, and one market presentation.

    On 29 September 2021, before the announcement of the winners, a live panel discussion on distribution and exhibition hosted by Film New Europe (FNE) in cooperation with the Warsaw Kids Kino Industry took place within the FNE Visegrad YR2021 special programme sponsored by the Visegrad Fund.

    WINNERS:

    Audiovisual Technology Center (CeTA) Sound Postproduction Award:
    Happily Never After (Czech Republic)  Documentary
    Co-created by Alžběta Göbelová, Gabriela Plačková, Jakub Votýpka
    Produced by Helium Film

    Sardegna Film Commission – Explore Sardegna Pitching Award:
    Anna’s World (Belgium) Documentary series
    Co-created by Celine Vanhoutte, Tijs Torfs

    M:Brane Forum Award:
    Anna’s World (Belgium)  

    CEE Animation Award:
    My Name is… (Germany)  Preschool series

