WARSAW: The call for projects for the next edition of the international script development workshop Kids Kino Lab is open till 15 October 2021.

Kids Kino Lab is dedicated to scriptwriters and producers who are interested in developing films or series (live-action, animation or documentary) for kids and youth.

The 7th edition of Kids Kino Lab consists of four on-site group sessions and online consultations with lead tutors during nine months.

Kids Kino Lab is organised by the Kids Kino International Film Festival in cooperation with JEF and the Zlin Film Festival.

Click HERE for more information.