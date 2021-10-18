FESTIVALS: Miracle Wins 2021 Warsaw Film Festival

WARSAW: Romanian/Czech/Latvian Miracle / Miracol by Bogdan George Apetri has received the Grand Prix in the International Competition of the 37th Warsaw Film Festival , 8-17 October 2021. The award for best film in the 1-2 Competition went to Hive / Zgjoi by Blerta Basholli, a coproduction between Kosovo, Switzerland, North Macedonia and Albania.

Bipolar (China) by Queena Li was awarded as best film in the Free Spirit Competition.

“For me, it's a dreams-come-true edition. For the opening, we had my favourite film of 2021, Captain Volkonogov Escaped by Natasha Merkulova and Aleksey Chupov. The closing film was Women Do Cry by two directors I love, Mina Mileva and Vesela Kazakova from Bulgaria. Among our guests we have Oleg Sentsov, who was released from prison in Russia after a long campaign we took part in.

We managed to invite some guests from Belarus. We gathered a couple dozen world and international and European premieres in our lineup. And, last but not least, it was a proper edition – in cinemas, with audiences and international filmmakers, who came to Warsaw not just from the EU, but also from Asia, Africa and both Americas”, Stefan Laudyn, Warsaw Film Festival's director, said in a statement.

WINNERS:

International Competition:

Grand Prix:

Miracle / Miracol (Romania, Czech Republic, Latvia)

Directed by Bogdan George Apetri

Produced by The East Company Productions

Coproduced by Cineart TV Prague, Tasse Film

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Best Director:

Rodrigo Plá, Laura Santullo for The Other Tom / El otro Tom (Mexico)

Special Jury Award:

YT (Russia)

Directed by Dmitry Davydov, Steoan Burnashev

Special Mention:

The Albanian Virgin / Virgjëresha Shqiptare (Germany, Belgium, Albania, Kosovo)

Directed by Bujar Alimani

1-2 Competition:

Best Film:

Hive / Zgjoi (Kosovo, Switzerland, North Macedonia, Albania)

Directed by Blerta Basholli

Produced by Industria Film

Coproduced by Iköne Studio, Alva Film, Alb Sky Film Production, Black Cat Production

Supported by the Kosovan Cinematographic Center (KCC), the Switzerland Federal Office for Culture FOC and Cineforom, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Albanian National Center of Cinematography

Special Mention:

Cinema Sabaya (Israel, Belgium)

Directed by Orit Fouks Rotem



Free Spirit Competition:

Best Film:

Bipolar / 只是一次偶然的旅行 (China)

Directed by Queena Li

Special Mention:

I'm an Electric Lampshade (USA)

Directed by John Clayton Doyle



The Crossing / La Traversée (France, Czech Republic, Germany)

Directed by Florence Miailhe

Produced by Les films de l’Arlequin

Coproduced by Balance Film, MAUR film, ARTE France

Documentary Competition:

Best Film:

When Flowers Are Not Silent / Gdy kwiaty nie milczą (Poland)

Directed by Andrei Kutsila

Special Mention:

Closing Words / Les mots de la fin (Belgium)

Directed by Gaëlle Hardy, Agnès Lejeune



The Return: Life after ISIS (Spain, UK)

Directed by Alba Sotorra Clua



Ecumenical Jury Award:

Best Film:

The Albanian Virgin / Virgjëresha Shqiptare (Germany, Belgium, Albania, Kosovo)

Directed by Bujar Alimani

Special Mention:

Ring Wandering / リング・ワンダリング (Japan)

Directed by Masakazu Kaneko



FIPRESCI Award:

The Hill Where Lionesses Roar / Luaneshat e kodrës (Kosovo, France)

Directed by Luàna Bajrami

Young FIPRESCI Award:

In Limbo / Mezhsezon'e (Russia)

Directed by Alexander Hant



NETPAC:

NETPAC Award:

Cinema Sabaya (Israel, Belgium)

Directed by Orit Fokus Rotem



NETPAC Special Mention:

YT (Russia)

Directed by Dmitry Davydov, Steoan Burnashev



Short Film Competition:

Short Grand Prix:

Censor of Dreams (France)

Directed by Raphaël Rodriguez



Best Live Action Short:

Culling (UK)

Directed by Matty Crawford



Best Animated Short:

Seine's Tears / Les larmes de la Seine (France)

Directed by Yanis Belaid, Eliott Benard, Nicolas Mayeur, Etienne Moulin, Hadrien Pinot, Lisa Vicente, Philippine Singer, Alice Letailleur



Best Documentary Short:

Limousine (Lithuania)

Directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė



Special Mention:

Yoruga (Colombia)

Directed by Federico Torrado