18-10-2021

FESTIVALS: Miracle Wins 2021 Warsaw Film Festival

By
    Miracle by Bogdan George Apetri Miracle by Bogdan George Apetri credit: The East Company Productions

    WARSAW: Romanian/Czech/Latvian Miracle / Miracol by Bogdan George Apetri has received the Grand Prix in the International Competition of the 37th Warsaw Film Festival, 8-17 October 2021. The award for best film in the 1-2 Competition went to Hive / Zgjoi by Blerta Basholli, a coproduction between Kosovo, Switzerland, North Macedonia and Albania.

    Bipolar (China) by Queena Li was awarded as best film in the Free Spirit Competition.

    “For me, it's a dreams-come-true edition. For the opening, we had my favourite film of 2021, Captain Volkonogov Escaped by Natasha Merkulova and Aleksey Chupov. The closing film was Women Do Cry by two directors I love, Mina Mileva and Vesela Kazakova from Bulgaria. Among our guests we have Oleg Sentsov, who was released from prison in Russia after a long campaign we took part in.

    We managed to invite some guests from Belarus. We gathered a couple dozen world and international and European premieres in our lineup. And, last but not least, it was a proper edition – in cinemas, with audiences and international filmmakers, who came to Warsaw not just from the EU, but also from Asia, Africa and both Americas”, Stefan Laudyn, Warsaw Film Festival's director, said in a statement.

    WINNERS:

    International Competition:

    Grand Prix:
    Miracle / Miracol (Romania, Czech Republic, Latvia)
    Directed by Bogdan George Apetri
    Produced by The East Company Productions
    Coproduced by Cineart TV Prague, Tasse Film
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund

    Best Director:
    Rodrigo Plá, Laura Santullo for The Other Tom / El otro Tom (Mexico)

    Special Jury Award:
    YT (Russia)
    Directed by Dmitry Davydov, Steoan Burnashev

    Special Mention:
    The Albanian Virgin / Virgjëresha Shqiptare (Germany, Belgium, Albania, Kosovo)
    Directed by Bujar Alimani

    1-2 Competition:

    Best Film:
    Hive / Zgjoi (Kosovo, Switzerland, North Macedonia, Albania)
    Directed by Blerta Basholli
    Produced by Industria Film
    Coproduced by Iköne Studio, Alva Film, Alb Sky Film Production, Black Cat Production
    Supported by the Kosovan Cinematographic Center (KCC), the Switzerland Federal Office for Culture FOC and Cineforom, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Albanian National Center of Cinematography

    Special Mention:
    Cinema Sabaya (Israel, Belgium)
    Directed by Orit Fouks Rotem
     
    Free Spirit Competition:

    Best Film:
    Bipolar / 只是一次偶然的旅行 (China)
    Directed by Queena Li

    Special Mention:
    I'm an Electric Lampshade (USA)
    Directed by John Clayton Doyle
     
    The Crossing / La Traversée (France, Czech Republic, Germany)
    Directed by Florence Miailhe
    Produced by Les films de l’Arlequin
    Coproduced by Balance Film, MAUR film, ARTE France

    Documentary Competition:

    Best Film:
    When Flowers Are Not Silent / Gdy kwiaty nie milczą (Poland)
    Directed by Andrei Kutsila

    Special Mention:
    Closing Words / Les mots de la fin (Belgium)
    Directed by Gaëlle Hardy, Agnès Lejeune
     
    The Return: Life after ISIS (Spain, UK)
    Directed by Alba Sotorra Clua
     
    Ecumenical Jury Award:

    Best Film:
    The Albanian Virgin / Virgjëresha Shqiptare (Germany, Belgium, Albania, Kosovo)
    Directed by Bujar Alimani

    Special Mention:
    Ring Wandering / リング・ワンダリング  (Japan)
    Directed by Masakazu Kaneko
     
    FIPRESCI Award:
    The Hill Where Lionesses Roar / Luaneshat e kodrës (Kosovo, France)
    Directed by Luàna Bajrami

    Young FIPRESCI Award:
    In Limbo / Mezhsezon'e (Russia)
    Directed by Alexander Hant
     
    NETPAC:

    NETPAC Award:
    Cinema Sabaya (Israel, Belgium)
    Directed by Orit Fokus Rotem
     
    NETPAC Special Mention:
    YT (Russia)
    Directed by Dmitry Davydov, Steoan Burnashev
     
    Short Film Competition:

    Short Grand Prix:
    Censor of Dreams (France)
    Directed by Raphaël Rodriguez
     
    Best Live Action Short:
    Culling (UK)
    Directed by Matty Crawford
     
    Best Animated Short:
    Seine's Tears / Les larmes de la Seine (France)
    Directed by Yanis Belaid, Eliott Benard, Nicolas Mayeur, Etienne Moulin, Hadrien Pinot, Lisa Vicente, Philippine Singer, Alice Letailleur
     
    Best Documentary Short:
    Limousine (Lithuania)
    Directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė
     
    Special Mention:
    Yoruga (Colombia)
    Directed by Federico Torrado

