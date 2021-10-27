FNE Podcast: Visegrad YR 2021: Patrycja Blindow: Kino Żeglarz

FNE’s Georgian correspondent Alexander Gabelia spoke to Patrycja Blindow, who together with two other women runs the oldest studio cinema in Poland Kino Żeglarz . She talks about how they survived the pandemic with the help of crowdfunding and how the cinema has made a strong comeback during the recovery thanks to strong support from the local community.

Click HERE to listen to the podcast.

The 2021 Year of Recovery for Film in Visegrad Countries (YR2021) project brings together filmmakers and cultural professionals across the V4 to cooperate in the recovery of the film industry which has been badly damaged by the COVID pandemic and to reconnect with cinema audiences across the region and across borders. We want to share the lessons learned about reaching audiences online and the advantages of hybrid events in creating new connections across the Visegrad region.