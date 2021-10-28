28-10-2021

FESTIVALS: EnergaCamerimage 2021 Announces Lineup

    The Getaway King by Mateusz Rakowicz The Getaway King by Mateusz Rakowicz

    TORUŃ: Thirteen international productions will screen in the main competition of the 2021 EnergaCamerimage International Film Festival of the Art of Cinematography, which will take place in Toruń from 13 to 20 November 2021.

    The main competition with the Golden Frog Award was established at the beginning of the festival in 1993 with the aim to present films with unique visual appeal, which will then be evaluated by an international jury who will choose and award the authors of the best cinematography.

    LINEUP:

    Animals (Belgium, France)
    Directed by Nabil Ben Yadir

    Belfast (UK)
    Directed by Kenneth Branagh

    C'mon C'mon (USA)
    Directed by Mike Mills

    Dune (USA)
    Directed by Denis Villeneuve

    Eight for Silver (USA, France)
    Directed by Sean Ellis

    The French Dispatch (Germany, USA)
    Directed by Wes Anderson

    The Getaway King  / Najmro. Kocha, kradnie, szanuje (Poland)
    Directed by Mateusz Rakowicz
    Produced by TFP
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Hinterland (Austria, Luxembourg)
    Directed by Stefan Ruzowitzky

    King Richard (USA)
    Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green

    The Last Duel (USA, UK)
    Directed by Ridley Scott

    The Last Execution (Germany)
    Directed by Franziska Stünkel

    Respect (Canada, USA)
    Directed by Liesl Tommy

    The Tragedy of Macbeth (USA)
    Directed by Joel Coen

