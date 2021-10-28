FESTIVALS: EnergaCamerimage 2021 Announces Lineup

The main competition with the Golden Frog Award was established at the beginning of the festival in 1993 with the aim to present films with unique visual appeal, which will then be evaluated by an international jury who will choose and award the authors of the best cinematography.
LINEUP:
Animals (Belgium, France)
Directed by Nabil Ben Yadir
Belfast (UK)
Directed by Kenneth Branagh
C'mon C'mon (USA)
Directed by Mike Mills
Dune (USA)
Directed by Denis Villeneuve
Eight for Silver (USA, France)
Directed by Sean Ellis
The French Dispatch (Germany, USA)
Directed by Wes Anderson
The Getaway King / Najmro. Kocha, kradnie, szanuje (Poland)
Directed by Mateusz Rakowicz
Produced by TFP
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Hinterland (Austria, Luxembourg)
Directed by Stefan Ruzowitzky
King Richard (USA)
Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green
The Last Duel (USA, UK)
Directed by Ridley Scott
The Last Execution (Germany)
Directed by Franziska Stünkel
Respect (Canada, USA)
Directed by Liesl Tommy
The Tragedy of Macbeth (USA)
Directed by Joel Coen