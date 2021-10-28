FESTIVALS: EnergaCamerimage 2021 Announces Lineup

TORUŃ: Thirteen international productions will screen in the main competition of the 2021 EnergaCamerimage International Film Festival of the Art of Cinematography , which will take place in Toruń from 13 to 20 November 2021.

The main competition with the Golden Frog Award was established at the beginning of the festival in 1993 with the aim to present films with unique visual appeal, which will then be evaluated by an international jury who will choose and award the authors of the best cinematography.

LINEUP:

Animals (Belgium, France)

Directed by Nabil Ben Yadir

Belfast (UK)

Directed by Kenneth Branagh



C'mon C'mon (USA)

Directed by Mike Mills



Dune (USA)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Eight for Silver (USA, France)

Directed by Sean Ellis

The French Dispatch (Germany, USA)

Directed by Wes Anderson



The Getaway King / Najmro. Kocha, kradnie, szanuje (Poland)

Directed by Mateusz Rakowicz

Produced by TFP

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Hinterland (Austria, Luxembourg)

Directed by Stefan Ruzowitzky



King Richard (USA)

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green



The Last Duel (USA, UK)

Directed by Ridley Scott



The Last Execution (Germany)

Directed by Franziska Stünkel



Respect (Canada, USA)

Directed by Liesl Tommy

The Tragedy of Macbeth (USA)

Directed by Joel Coen