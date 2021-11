WARSAW: Script development workshop Kids Kino Lab is looking for writers, script consultants and a young producer.

The deadline is 22 November 2021.

Kids Kino Lab is an industry part of the Kids Kino International Film Festival. The programme is co-financed by the MEDIA sub-programme of Creative Europe and the Polish Film Institute.

If you have any questions, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Click HERE for more information.