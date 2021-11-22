FNE at EnergaCAMERIMAGE 2021: Robbie Ryan Wins Twice in Toruń

TORUŃ: The American drama C'mon C'mon directed by Mike Mills and lensed by Robbie Ryan won the Golden Frog Prize in the EnergaCAMERIMAGE 2021 Main Competition, as well as the Audience Award. EnergaCAMERIMAGE, which took place 13-20 November 2021 in Toruń, recognises the achievements of cinematographers.

The Silver Frog went to Bruno Delbonel, the cinematographer of Joel Cohen's The Tragedy of Macbeth. Greig Fraser, the cinematographer of Dune directed by Denis Villenueve, was awarded the Bronze Frog. The International Critics Prize for the director of the best film in the Main Competition - under specific consideration of its cinematography - went to the French/Belgian drama Animals, while the main prize of the Polish Film Competition went to Operation Hyacinth.

MAIN COMPETITION

Golden Frog:

C'mon C'mon (USA)

Directed by Mike Mills

Lensed by Robbie Ryan

Silver Frog:

The Tragedy of Macbeth (USA)

Directed by Joel Coen

Lensed by Bruno Delbonnel

Bronze Frog:

Dune (USA)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Lensed by Greig Fraser

FIPRESCI AWARD

The International Critics Prize for the director of the best film in the Main Competition – under specific consideration of its cinematography:

Animals (Belgium, France)

Directed by Nabil Ben Yadir

Lensed by Frank van den Eeden

POLISH FILMS COMPETITION

Operation Hyacinth / Hiacynt (Poland)

Directed by Piotr Domalewski

Lensed by Piotr Sobociński Jr.

Produced by SHIPSBOY

FILM AND ART SCHOOL ETUDES COMPETITION

Laszlo Kovacs Student Award - Golden Tadpole

The Howling / Skowyt (Poland)

Directed by Bartosz Brzeziński

Lensed by Max Bugajak

Produced by Warsaw Film School

Silver Tadpole:

Tala'vision (Germany)

Directed by Murad Abu Eisheh

Lensed by Philip Henze

Produced by Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg

Bronze Tadpole:

Cold Blow Lane (Germany)

Directed by Luca Homolka

Lensed by Christopher Behrman

Produced by Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES COMPETITION

Golden Frog — best feature documentary:

My Voice Will Be with You (Belgium, France)

Directed by Bruno Tracq

Lensed by Tristan Galand

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS COMPETITION

Golden Frog — best short documentary:

Survive (Germany)

Directed by Lara Milena Brose, Kilian Armando Friedrich

Lensed by Jacob Friedrich Maria Kohl

DIRECTORS’ DEBUTS COMPETITION

under the patronage of the Polish Filmmakers Association (SFP)

Best Director's Debut:

Titane (France, Belgium)

Directed by Julia Ducournau

Lensed by Ruben Impens

CINEMATOGRAPHERS’ DEBUTS COMPETITION

under the patronage of the Polish Filmmakers Association (SFP)

Best Cinematographer's Debut:

Bipolar (China)

Directed by Queena Li

Lensed by Yuming Ke

MUSIC VIDEOS COMPETITION

Best Music Video:

Kuba Kawalec & Ana Andrzejewska, Zdechłam (Poland)

Directed by Zuzanna Plisz

Lensed by Kacper Fertacz

Produced by Kino Kafel



TV SERIES COMPETITION

Best Episode:

Welcome to Utmark: Eye for an Eye (Norway)

Directed by Dagur Kári

Lensed by Andreas Johannessen

Produced by HBO Europe

AUDIENCE AWARD

C'mon C'mon (USA)

Directed by Mike Mills

Lensed by Robbie Ryan