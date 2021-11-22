22-11-2021

FNE at EnergaCAMERIMAGE 2021: Robbie Ryan Wins Twice in Toruń

    C&#039;mon C&#039;mon by Mike Mills C'mon C'mon by Mike Mills

    TORUŃ: The American drama C'mon C'mon directed by Mike Mills and lensed by Robbie Ryan won the Golden Frog Prize in the EnergaCAMERIMAGE 2021 Main Competition, as well as the Audience Award. EnergaCAMERIMAGE, which took place 13-20 November 2021 in Toruń, recognises the achievements of cinematographers.

    The Silver Frog went to Bruno Delbonel, the cinematographer of Joel Cohen's The Tragedy of Macbeth. Greig Fraser, the cinematographer of Dune directed by Denis Villenueve, was awarded the Bronze Frog. The International Critics Prize for the director of the best film in the Main Competition - under specific consideration of its cinematography - went to the French/Belgian drama Animals, while the main prize of the Polish Film Competition went to Operation Hyacinth

    MAIN COMPETITION

    Golden Frog:
    C'mon C'mon (USA)
    Directed by Mike Mills
    Lensed by Robbie Ryan

    Silver Frog:
    The Tragedy of Macbeth (USA)
    Directed by Joel Coen
    Lensed by Bruno Delbonnel

    Bronze Frog:
    Dune (USA)
    Directed by Denis Villeneuve
    Lensed by Greig Fraser

    FIPRESCI AWARD
    The International Critics Prize for the director of the best film in the Main Competition – under specific consideration of its cinematography:
    Animals (Belgium, France)
    Directed by Nabil Ben Yadir
    Lensed by Frank van den Eeden

    POLISH FILMS COMPETITION
    Operation Hyacinth / Hiacynt (Poland)
    Directed by Piotr Domalewski
    Lensed by Piotr Sobociński Jr.
    Produced by SHIPSBOY

    FILM AND ART SCHOOL ETUDES COMPETITION

    Laszlo Kovacs Student Award - Golden Tadpole
    The Howling / Skowyt (Poland)
    Directed by Bartosz Brzeziński
    Lensed by Max Bugajak
    Produced by Warsaw Film School

    Silver Tadpole:
    Tala'vision (Germany)
    Directed by Murad Abu Eisheh
    Lensed by Philip Henze
    Produced by Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg

    Bronze Tadpole:
    Cold Blow Lane (Germany)
    Directed by Luca Homolka
    Lensed by Christopher Behrman
    Produced by Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg

    DOCUMENTARY FEATURES COMPETITION
    Golden Frog — best feature documentary:
    My Voice Will Be with You (Belgium, France)
    Directed by Bruno Tracq
    Lensed by Tristan Galand

    DOCUMENTARY SHORTS COMPETITION
    Golden Frog — best short documentary:
    Survive (Germany)
    Directed by Lara Milena Brose, Kilian Armando Friedrich
    Lensed by Jacob Friedrich Maria Kohl

    DIRECTORS’ DEBUTS COMPETITION
    under the patronage of the Polish Filmmakers Association (SFP)
    Best Director's Debut:
    Titane (France, Belgium)
    Directed by Julia Ducournau
    Lensed by Ruben Impens

    CINEMATOGRAPHERS’ DEBUTS COMPETITION
    under the patronage of the Polish Filmmakers Association (SFP)
    Best Cinematographer's Debut:
    Bipolar (China)
    Directed by Queena Li
    Lensed by Yuming Ke

    MUSIC VIDEOS COMPETITION
    Best Music Video:
    Kuba Kawalec & Ana Andrzejewska, Zdechłam (Poland)
    Directed by Zuzanna Plisz
    Lensed by Kacper Fertacz
    Produced by Kino Kafel

    TV SERIES COMPETITION
    Best Episode:
    Welcome to Utmark: Eye for an Eye (Norway)
    Directed by Dagur Kári
    Lensed by Andreas Johannessen
    Produced by HBO Europe

    AUDIENCE AWARD
    C'mon C'mon (USA)
    Directed by Mike Mills
    Lensed by Robbie Ryan

