FNE at EnergaCAMERIMAGE 2021: Robbie Ryan Wins Twice in Toruń

The Silver Frog went to Bruno Delbonel, the cinematographer of Joel Cohen's The Tragedy of Macbeth. Greig Fraser, the cinematographer of Dune directed by Denis Villenueve, was awarded the Bronze Frog. The International Critics Prize for the director of the best film in the Main Competition - under specific consideration of its cinematography - went to the French/Belgian drama Animals, while the main prize of the Polish Film Competition went to Operation Hyacinth.
MAIN COMPETITION
Golden Frog:
C'mon C'mon (USA)
Directed by Mike Mills
Lensed by Robbie Ryan
Silver Frog:
The Tragedy of Macbeth (USA)
Directed by Joel Coen
Lensed by Bruno Delbonnel
Bronze Frog:
Dune (USA)
Directed by Denis Villeneuve
Lensed by Greig Fraser
FIPRESCI AWARD
The International Critics Prize for the director of the best film in the Main Competition – under specific consideration of its cinematography:
Animals (Belgium, France)
Directed by Nabil Ben Yadir
Lensed by Frank van den Eeden
POLISH FILMS COMPETITION
Operation Hyacinth / Hiacynt (Poland)
Directed by Piotr Domalewski
Lensed by Piotr Sobociński Jr.
Produced by SHIPSBOY
FILM AND ART SCHOOL ETUDES COMPETITION
Laszlo Kovacs Student Award - Golden Tadpole
The Howling / Skowyt (Poland)
Directed by Bartosz Brzeziński
Lensed by Max Bugajak
Produced by Warsaw Film School
Silver Tadpole:
Tala'vision (Germany)
Directed by Murad Abu Eisheh
Lensed by Philip Henze
Produced by Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg
Bronze Tadpole:
Cold Blow Lane (Germany)
Directed by Luca Homolka
Lensed by Christopher Behrman
Produced by Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg
DOCUMENTARY FEATURES COMPETITION
Golden Frog — best feature documentary:
My Voice Will Be with You (Belgium, France)
Directed by Bruno Tracq
Lensed by Tristan Galand
DOCUMENTARY SHORTS COMPETITION
Golden Frog — best short documentary:
Survive (Germany)
Directed by Lara Milena Brose, Kilian Armando Friedrich
Lensed by Jacob Friedrich Maria Kohl
DIRECTORS’ DEBUTS COMPETITION
under the patronage of the Polish Filmmakers Association (SFP)
Best Director's Debut:
Titane (France, Belgium)
Directed by Julia Ducournau
Lensed by Ruben Impens
CINEMATOGRAPHERS’ DEBUTS COMPETITION
under the patronage of the Polish Filmmakers Association (SFP)
Best Cinematographer's Debut:
Bipolar (China)
Directed by Queena Li
Lensed by Yuming Ke
MUSIC VIDEOS COMPETITION
Best Music Video:
Kuba Kawalec & Ana Andrzejewska, Zdechłam (Poland)
Directed by Zuzanna Plisz
Lensed by Kacper Fertacz
Produced by Kino Kafel
TV SERIES COMPETITION
Best Episode:
Welcome to Utmark: Eye for an Eye (Norway)
Directed by Dagur Kári
Lensed by Andreas Johannessen
Produced by HBO Europe
AUDIENCE AWARD
C'mon C'mon (USA)
Directed by Mike Mills
Lensed by Robbie Ryan