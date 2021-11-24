Kids Kino Lab Announces Projects Selected for 2022 Edition

WARSAW: The 2022 edition of Kids Kino Lab has selected 22 projects for the 7th edition of its script development workshop.

Four of the projects come from Poland, and three from the Czech Republic. Four sessions will be held over the next nine months, including one at the Zlin Film Festival.

Llist of projects selected for Kids Kino Lab:

Christmas Survivors (Norway)

Scriptwriter: Anita Killi

Producer: Lillian Lovseth

Dashenka (Czech Republic)

Scriptwriter: Petr Semecky

Producer: Jiří Sádek

Montovna

Detective Bruno 2 (Poland)

Scriptwriters: Marcin Ciastoń, Ewa Rozenbajgier

Producer: Joanna Szymańska

Divine Lightning (Czech Republic)

Scriptwriter: Barbora Chalupová

Producer: Pavla Klimešová

Helium Film

Dry Land (UK)

Scriptwriter: Bex Harvey

Producer: Terhi Kylliainen

Empire (Belgium)

Scriptwriter: Charlotte De Cort

Producer: Mariëlle Dazler

Game Girl (Czech Republic)

Scriptwriter: Hana Cielová

Producer: Julietta Sichel

8Heads Productions

Hello, Wolves 2 (Poland)

Scriptwriter: Natalia Pietrucha

Producer: Mirosław Majeran

The Land of Lost Laundry (Norway)

Scriptwriter: Julie Skaufel

Producer: Nicholas Sando

Rosalie and Mr. Moon (Belgium)

Scriptwriter: Brigitte Minne

Producer: Cedric Igodt

Rubbish Life (Poland)

Scriptwriter: Katarzyna Leśniak

Producer: Michał Nowak

School for Little Monsters (Ukraine)

Scriptwriter: Roman Kepkalo

Producer: Yana Palamarenko

Tosia and the Christmas Crew (Poland)

Scriptwriter: Wojciech Janik

Producer: Wojciech Stuchlik