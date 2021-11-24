Kids Kino Lab Announces Projects Selected for 2022 Edition

Four of the projects come from Poland, and three from the Czech Republic. Four sessions will be held over the next nine months, including one at the Zlin Film Festival.
Llist of projects selected for Kids Kino Lab:
Christmas Survivors (Norway)
Scriptwriter: Anita Killi
Producer: Lillian Lovseth
Dashenka (Czech Republic)
Scriptwriter: Petr Semecky
Producer: Jiří Sádek
Montovna
Detective Bruno 2 (Poland)
Scriptwriters: Marcin Ciastoń, Ewa Rozenbajgier
Producer: Joanna Szymańska
Divine Lightning (Czech Republic)
Scriptwriter: Barbora Chalupová
Producer: Pavla Klimešová
Helium Film
Dry Land (UK)
Scriptwriter: Bex Harvey
Producer: Terhi Kylliainen
Empire (Belgium)
Scriptwriter: Charlotte De Cort
Producer: Mariëlle Dazler
Game Girl (Czech Republic)
Scriptwriter: Hana Cielová
Producer: Julietta Sichel
8Heads Productions
Hello, Wolves 2 (Poland)
Scriptwriter: Natalia Pietrucha
Producer: Mirosław Majeran
The Land of Lost Laundry (Norway)
Scriptwriter: Julie Skaufel
Producer: Nicholas Sando
Rosalie and Mr. Moon (Belgium)
Scriptwriter: Brigitte Minne
Producer: Cedric Igodt
Rubbish Life (Poland)
Scriptwriter: Katarzyna Leśniak
Producer: Michał Nowak
School for Little Monsters (Ukraine)
Scriptwriter: Roman Kepkalo
Producer: Yana Palamarenko
Tosia and the Christmas Crew (Poland)
Scriptwriter: Wojciech Janik
Producer: Wojciech Stuchlik