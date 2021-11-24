24-11-2021

Kids Kino Lab Announces Projects Selected for 2022 Edition

    WARSAW: The 2022 edition of Kids Kino Lab has selected 22 projects for the 7th edition of its script development workshop.

    Four of the projects come from Poland, and three from the Czech Republic. Four sessions will be held over the next nine months, including one at the Zlin Film Festival.

    Llist of projects selected for Kids Kino Lab:

    Christmas Survivors (Norway)
    Scriptwriter: Anita Killi
    Producer: Lillian Lovseth

    Dashenka (Czech Republic)
    Scriptwriter: Petr Semecky
    Producer: Jiří Sádek
    Montovna

    Detective Bruno 2 (Poland)
    Scriptwriters: Marcin Ciastoń, Ewa Rozenbajgier
    Producer: Joanna Szymańska

    Divine Lightning (Czech Republic)
    Scriptwriter: Barbora Chalupová
    Producer: Pavla Klimešová
    Helium Film

    Dry Land (UK)
    Scriptwriter: Bex Harvey
    Producer: Terhi Kylliainen

    Empire (Belgium)
    Scriptwriter: Charlotte De Cort
    Producer: Mariëlle Dazler

    Game Girl (Czech Republic)
    Scriptwriter: Hana Cielová
    Producer: Julietta Sichel
    8Heads Productions

    Hello, Wolves 2 (Poland)
    Scriptwriter: Natalia Pietrucha
    Producer: Mirosław Majeran

    The Land of Lost Laundry (Norway)
    Scriptwriter: Julie Skaufel
    Producer: Nicholas Sando

    Rosalie and Mr. Moon (Belgium)
    Scriptwriter: Brigitte Minne
    Producer: Cedric Igodt

    Rubbish Life (Poland)
    Scriptwriter: Katarzyna Leśniak
    Producer: Michał Nowak

    School for Little Monsters (Ukraine)
    Scriptwriter: Roman Kepkalo
    Producer: Yana Palamarenko

    Tosia and the Christmas Crew (Poland)
    Scriptwriter: Wojciech Janik
    Producer: Wojciech Stuchlik

