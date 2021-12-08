Krzysztof Zanussi Honoured by Polish Filmmakers Association

Jacek Bromski and the winners of the SFP Awards (Rafał Marszałek, Jerzy Armata, Krzysztof Zanussi, Tomasz Tarasin, Jerzy Karpiński)

WARSAW: Krzysztof Zanussi received the Special Award of the Polish Filmmakers Association at a ceremony held on 7 December 2021.

Along with Zanussi, six other members of the Polish film industry were also recognised for their contributions to Polish cinematography.

The annual awards have been presented since 2007.

Zanussi was a founding member of FNE.