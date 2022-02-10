FNE at Berlinale 2022: Polish Film in Berlin

Co-financed by the Polish Film Institute, the film „We Haven’t Lost Our Way”, directed by Anka and Wilhelm Sasnal, will be presented in the Forum section of the International Film Festival in Berlin.

It will be its world premiere. The Forum Expanded section includes two short co-productions: „If Revolution Is a Sickness” (dir. Diane Severin Nguyen) and „Majmouan” (dir. Mohammadrez Farzad). This edition of Berlinale will be held on February 10-20, 2022.

Ewa, the main character of the film „We Haven’t Lost Our Way”, is a translator. She gives private English lessons. One day she gets a package from his ex-partner Erik. The man sends her a notebook – a notebook from a journey aimed at the unusual Burning Lake.

During the trip, Eryk and his friend Olle stay with Anna and Roman, in their villa located in the forest. The couple live a happy life with their children and spend their time listening to music and reading books. From day to day, going on the way seems less and less likely, and the goal less and less realistic. Reading the notes, Ewa decides to go away herself, find the places and people described in the notebook.

Cast and filmmakers

The main roles in the film are played by Agnieszka Żulewska, Andrzej Konopka and Oskar Hamerski, with partners: Małgorzata Zawadzka, Roman Gancarczyk and Małgorzata Hajewska. The plot of the picture was based on a novel by the Swedish writer P.C. Jersilda „To warmer countries”, and the script for the film was written by Anka Sasnal. The author of the photos is Wilhelm Sasnal. The film was made by the Balapolis company, and its producers are Agata Szymańska and Magdalena Kamińska.

Anka Sasnal is a director, screenwriter and editor, while Wilhelm Sasnal is a painter and filmmaker. Together, they create documentary and feature films that have been presented and won awards at international festivals: „From Far A View Is Beautiful” (Wrocław, Linz, Rotterdam), „Aleksander” (Copenhagen), „Huby” (Berlinale) and „The Sun, the sun blinded me” (Seville, Montreal).

Agnieszka Zwiefka with her project „She” was selected for Berlinale talents – script station.