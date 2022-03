Mountains and Heaven in Between by Dmytro Hreshko

KRAKOW: This year's edition of the Docudays UA International Human Rights Documentary Film Festival, which was to begin on 25 March in Kyiv, will be partly held during the Krakow Film Festival at the city's Kijów (Kyiv) Cinema.

The Ukrainian films screened in Kraków will maintain the status of international premieres, which will mean an open path to apply to other prestigious film events.

The whole ticket sales income will be donated to the Docudays UA festival.

