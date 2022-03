TORUŃ: The EnergaCAMERIMAGE International Film Festival , which will celebrate its 30th edition in Toruń from 12 to 19 November 2022, has opened its submissions.

Filmmakers, producers and distributors are invited to submit feature films, documentaries, music videos, TV series episodes and student films for the festival's consideration.

EnergaCAMERIMAGE is an Academy Award® qualifying festival in the Documentary Short Subject category and also a Student Academy Award® qualifying festival.

