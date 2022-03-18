18-03-2022

Leave No Traces Dominates Polish Eagles Nods

By
    Leave No Traces Dominates Polish Eagles Nods

    WARSAW: Leave No Traces by Jan P. Matuszyński received the most nominations, a total of 13, for the Polish Film Awards - The Eagles. The date of the award ceremony will be announced soon. Leave No Traces was Poland’s candidate for the 94th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

    Leave No Traces is followed by Wojtek Smarzowski's The Wedding with nine nominations, and Łukasz Ronduda and Łukasz Gutt's Fears with seven nominations.

    The members of the Polish Film Academy selected nominees for the main competition from among 71 films, while 67 titles ran for nominations in the Best Documentary Film category and 19 productions were taken into consideration in the Best Film Series category.

    The winner of the Eagle for Life Achievements will be announced on 20 April 2022. At the press conference, the Polish Film Academy launched an appeal to filmmakers around the world to oppose the war in Ukraine: “Stop Russian War!”

    The Polish Film Awards have been awarded annually by the Polish Film Academy for 24 years.

    FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS:

    Best Film:

    Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Turkey, Norway)
    Directed by Jasmila Žbanić
    Produced by Deblokada
    Coproduced by Coop99, Digital Cube, N279 Productions, Razor Film, Extreme Emotions, Indie Prod, Tordenfilm, TRT, ZDF arte, ORF, BHRT
    Supported by Eurimages, VladaFBiH – Ministarstvoobrazovanja, the Romanian Film Centre, Fondacija za kinematografiju Sarajevo, the Austrian Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Incentive, the Polish Film Institute, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, ACM, CNC, IF, Filmfonds Wien, Sørfond, Creative Europe, Ministarstvo culture i sporta Kantona Sarajevo, the Foundation Open Society Institute

    My Wonderful Life / Moje wspaniałe życie (Poland)
    Directed by Łukasz Grzegorzek
    Produced by Koskino
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Fears / Wszystkie nasze strachy (Poland)
    Directed by Łukasz Ronduda, Łukasz Gutt
    Produced by Serce
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Wedding / Wesele (Poland)
    Directed by Wojciech Smarzowski
    Produced by Studio Metrage
    Coproduced by Canal+
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Riga Film Fund, the Krakow Festival Office

    Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Jan P. Matuszyński
    Produced by Aurum Film
    Coproduced by Les Contes Modernes, Background films, Arte France Cinéma, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-Cinéma, Canal+, Magiclab, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée, the Czech Film Fund

    Best Director:

    Jasmila Žbanić for Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Turkey, Norway)

    Paweł Łoziński for The Balcony Movie / Film balkonowy (Poland)
    Directed by Paweł Łoziński
    Produced by Łoziński Production, HBO Max, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission

    Magnus von Horn for Sweat (Poland, Sweden)
    Produced by Lava Films (PL)
    Coproduced by Zentropa Sweden (SE), EC1 Łódź – Miasto KulturyDi Factory (PL), Opus Film (PL), Film i Vast (SE), Canal+ (PL), Ciné: ma Defacto (FR)
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute and Creative Europe

    Wojtek Smarzowski for Wedding / Wesele (Poland)
    Łukasz Ronduda, Łukasz Gutt for Fears / Wszystkie nasze strachy (Poland)
    Jan P. Matuszyński for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)

    Best Script:

    Jasmila Žbanić for Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Turkey, Norway)
    Łukasz Grzegorek for My Wonderful Life / Moje wspaniałe życie (Poland)
    Wojtek Smarzowski for Wedding / Wesele (Poland)
    Łukasz Ronduda, Michał Oleszczyk, Katarzyna Sarnowska for Fears / Wszystkie nasze strachy (Poland)
    Maja Krawczyk-Wnuk for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)

    Best Actress:

    Jasna Đuričić for Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Turkey, Norway)

    Maria Dębska for Autumn Girl / Bo we mnie jest seks (Poland)
    Directed by Katarzyna Klimkiewicz
    Produced by RE Studio
    Coproduced by TVP, Next Film, Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Chimney Poland, DI Factory, Aeroplan Studios
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Agata Buzek for My Wonderful Life / Moje wspaniałe życie (Poland)
    Magdalena Koleśnik for Sweat (Poland, Sweden)
    Sandra Korzeniak for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)

    Best Actor:

    Piotr Głowacki for The Champion / Mistrz (Poland)
    Directed by Maciej Barczewski
    Produced by Iron Films
    Coproduced by TVP, CAVATINA GW, HARDKOP, MOOVI
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Jacek Braciak for My Wonderful Life / Moje wspaniałe życie (Poland)

    Maciej Stuhr for Return to Legoland / Powrót do Legolandu (Poland)
    Directed by Konrad Aksinowicz
    Produced by Chroma Pro
    Coproduced by Miasto Aniołów, Coloroffon, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe, Centrum Technologii Audiowizualnych, Konrad Aksinowicz, Głośno, Wojciech Stuchlik Film Production
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Robert Więckiewicz for Wedding / Wesele (Poland)
    Tomasz Ziętek for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)

    Best Supporting Actress:

    Anna Dymna for Amateurs / Amatorzy (Poland)
    Directed by Iwona Siekierzyńska
    Produced by Autograf Karol Wożbiński
    Coproduced by TVP, MX35, Studio Orka, Fonograf
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Agata Kulesza for Wedding / Wesele (Poland)
    Jowita Budnik for Fears / Wszystkie nasze strachy (Poland)

    Ewa Wiśniewska for Back Then / Zupa nic (Poland)
    Directed by Kinga Dębska
    Produced by Kalejdoskop Film Studio
    Coproduced by the Documentary and Feature Film Studio WFDiF, ADD SUM, AXI IMMO
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Aleksandra Konieczna for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)
    Agnieszka Grochowska for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)

    Best Supporting Actor:

    Borys Szyc for Autumn Girl / Bo we mnie jest seks (Poland)
    Adam Woronowicz for My Wonderful Life / Moje wspaniałe życie (Poland)

    Łukasz Simlat for Sonata (Poland)
    Directed by Bartosz Blaschke
    Produced by Mediabrigade
    Coproduced by TVP, Krakowskie Biuro Festiwalowe the Podkarpackie Film Fund
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Andrzej Chyra for Fears / Wszystkie nasze strachy (Poland)
    Jacek Braciak for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)

    Best Cinematography:

    Klaudiusz Dwulit for Furioza  (Poland)
    Directed by Cyprian T. Olencki
    Produced by Hungry Crockodiles

    Witold Płóciennik for The Champion / Mistrz (Poland)

    Michał Englert for In Laws / Teściowie (Poland)
    Directed by Jakub Michalczuk
    Produced by Akson Studio
    Coproduced by NEXT Film
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Piotr Sobocińskijr for Wedding / Wesele (Poland)
    Łukasz Gutt for Fears / Wszystkie nasze strachy (Poland)
    Kacper Fertacz for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)

    Arthur Reinhart for Speedway / Żużel (Poland)
    Directed by Dorota Kędzierzawska
    Produced by Kid Film
    Coproduced by Fogo, NC+, Camera Obscura, CETA
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Krakow Festival Office, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe

    Best Editing:

    Paweł Łoziński, Bartłomiej Piasek, Piotr Wójcik for The Balcony Movie / Film balkonowy (Poland)

    Agnieszka Glińska for Lamb (Iceland, Sweden, Poland)
    Directed by Valdimar Jóhannsson
    Produced by Go to Sheep
    Coproduced by Black Spark Film & TV, Madants, Film i Vast, Chimney, Rabbithole Productions, Helgi Jóhannsson
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute and Creative-Europe MEDIA

    Iza Pająk and Laura Pawela for Escape To The Silver Globe / Ucieczka na srebrny glob (Poland)
    Directed by Jakub Mikurda
    Produced by Silver Frame
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Krzysztof Komander for Wedding / Wesele (Poland)

    Best Sound:

    Jerzy Murawski, Franciszek Kozłowski for Furioza (Poland)

    Zofia Moruś, Mateusz Adamczyk, Sebastian Witkowski for Mosquito State (Poland, USA)
    Directed by Filip Jan Rymsza
    Produced by Documentary and Feature Film Studio WFDiF
    Coproduced by Lightcraft, Royal Road Entertainment
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Mateusz Adamczyk, Zofia Moruś, Bartosz Putkiewicz, Sebastian Witkowski for The Getaway King  / Najmro. Kocha, kradnie, szanuje (Poland)
    Directed by Mateusz Rakowicz
    Produced by TFP
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Artur Kuczkowski and Tomasz Sikora for Sonata (Poland)
    Michał Robaczewski for Sweat (Poland, Sweden)

    Marek Wronko and Krzysztof Jastrząb for The Death of Zygielboym / Śmierć Zygielbojma (Poland)
    Directed by Ryszard Brylski
    Produced by the Documentary and Feature Film Studio WFDiF in coproduction with Lightcraft
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Radek Ochnio for Wedding / Wesele (Poland)
    Leszek Freund for Back Then / Zupa nic (Poland)
    Kacper Habisiak, Sebastian Crueghe, Jarosław Bajdowski for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)

    Best Makeup:

    Dariusz Krysiak for Cudak (Poland)
    Directed by Anna Kazejak
    Produced by TVP

    Alina Janerka for Furioza (Poland)

    Waldemar Pokromski and Agnieszka Hodowana for Magnesia / Magnezja (Poland)
    Directed by Maciej Bochniak
    Produced by Aurum Film
    Coproduced by TVN, Artpark, Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Orka Studio
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Mirosława Wojtczak for The Champion / Mistrz (Poland)
    Pola Guźlińska for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)

    Best Costumes:

    Wanda Kowalska and Paweł Grabarczyk for Hitler’s Aunt / Ciotka Hitlera (Poland)
    Directed by Michał Rogalski
    Produced by TVP

    Wanda Kowalska and Paweł Grabarczyk for Cudak (Poland)
    Dorota Roqueplo for Magnesia / Magnezja (Poland)
    Marta Ostrowicz for The Getaway King / Najmro. Kocha, kradnie, szanuje (Poland)
    Elżbieta Radke for The Death of Zygielboym / Śmierć Zygielbojma (Poland)
    Małgorzata Zacharska for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)

    Best Music:

    Maciej Zieliński for Gierek (Poland)
    Directed by Michał Węgrzyn
    Produced by Global Studio

    Szymon Wysocki for Everyone Has Their Summer / Każdy ma swoje lato (Poland)
    Directed by Tomasz Jurkiewicz
    Produced by Before My Eyes
    Coproduced by TVP
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Jan A. P. Kaczmarek for Magnesia / Magnezja (Poland)
    Cezary Skubiszewski for Mosquito State (Poland, USA)
    Marcin Masecki for Return to Legoland / Powrót do Legolandu (Poland)
    Jan A. P. Kaczmarek for The Death of Zygielboym / Śmierć Zygielbojma (Poland)
    Mikołaj Trzaska for Wedding / Wesele (Poland)

    Best Set Design:

    Wojciech Żogała for Autumn Girl / Bo we mnie jest seks (Poland)
    Katarzyna Sobańska and Marcel Sławiński for Cudak
    Marek Warszewski for Magnesia / Magnezja (Poland)
    Ewa Skoczkowska for The Champion / Mistrz (Poland)
    Marek Warszewski for Wedding / Wesele (Poland)
    Paweł Jarzębski for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)

    Best Documentary:

    1970 (Poland)
    Directed by Tomasz Wolski
    Produced by Kijora
    Coproduced by TVP, IPN

    The Balcony Film / Film balkonowy (Poland)
    Directed by Paweł Łoziński

    Polański, Horowitz. Hometown (Poland)
    Directed by Mateusz Kudła, Anna Kokoszka-Romer

    Judges Under Pressure / Sędziowie pod presją (Poland)
    Directed by Kacper Lisowski
    Produced by Lollipop Films

    Escape to the Silver Globe / Ucieczka na srebrny glob (Poland)
    Directed by Jakub Mikurda

    Best Drama Series:

    Behaviorist / Behawiorysta (Poland)
    Directed by Łukasz Palkowski, Marek Wróbel
    Produced by Aktiv Media
    Coproduced TVN Discovery Group
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Clangor / Klangor (Poland)
    Directed by Łukasz Kośmicki
    Produced by Opus TV
    Coproduced by Canal+ Polska
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Raven. The Woron Is Not Sleeping / Kruk. Czorny Woron nie śpi (Poland)
    Directed by Maciej Pieprzyca
    Produced by Opus TV
    Coproduced by Canal+ Polska
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Rojst’97 (Poland)
    Directed by Jan Holoubek
    Produced by Frame
    Coproduced by Netflix
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Sexify (Poland)
    Directed by Kalina Alabrudzińska and Piotr Domalewski
    Produced by Akson Studio
    Coproduced by Netflix
    Supported by Polish Film Institute

    Discovery of the Year:

    Iwona Siekierzyńska for directing Amateurs / Amatorzy (Poland)
    Mateusz Rakowicz for directing for The Getaway King  / Najmro. Kocha, kradnie, szanuje (Poland)
    Mateusz Kudła and Anna Kokoszka-Romer for directing Polański, Horowitz. Hometown (Poland)
    Jakub Michalczuk for directing In Laws / Teściowie (Poland)
    Łukasz Gutt for directing Fears / Wszystkie nasze strachy (Poland)

    Best European Film:

    Annette (France, Mexico, USA, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, Germany)
    Directed by Léos Carax

    Berlin Alexanderplatz (Germany, Holland, France, Canada)
    Directed by Burhan Qurbani

    Drunk / Druk (Denmark, Sweden, Holland)
    Directed by Thomas Vinterberg

    The Father (UK, France)
    Directed by Florian Zeller

    Titane (France, Belgium)
    Directed by Julia Ducournau

    Published in Poland

    Latest from Katarzyna Grynienko

    More in this category:« PRODUCTION: Patryk Vega in Postproduction with His Last Polish Language Film