Leave No Traces Dominates Polish Eagles Nods

WARSAW: Leave No Traces by Jan P. Matuszyński received the most nominations, a total of 13, for the Polish Film Awards - The Eagles . The date of the award ceremony will be announced soon. Leave No Traces was Poland’s candidate for the 94th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

Leave No Traces is followed by Wojtek Smarzowski's The Wedding with nine nominations, and Łukasz Ronduda and Łukasz Gutt's Fears with seven nominations.

The members of the Polish Film Academy selected nominees for the main competition from among 71 films, while 67 titles ran for nominations in the Best Documentary Film category and 19 productions were taken into consideration in the Best Film Series category.

The winner of the Eagle for Life Achievements will be announced on 20 April 2022. At the press conference, the Polish Film Academy launched an appeal to filmmakers around the world to oppose the war in Ukraine: “Stop Russian War!”

The Polish Film Awards have been awarded annually by the Polish Film Academy for 24 years.

FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS:

Best Film:

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Turkey, Norway)

Directed by Jasmila Žbanić

Produced by Deblokada

Coproduced by Coop99, Digital Cube, N279 Productions, Razor Film, Extreme Emotions, Indie Prod, Tordenfilm, TRT, ZDF arte, ORF, BHRT

Supported by Eurimages, VladaFBiH – Ministarstvoobrazovanja, the Romanian Film Centre, Fondacija za kinematografiju Sarajevo, the Austrian Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Incentive, the Polish Film Institute, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, ACM, CNC, IF, Filmfonds Wien, Sørfond, Creative Europe, Ministarstvo culture i sporta Kantona Sarajevo, the Foundation Open Society Institute

My Wonderful Life / Moje wspaniałe życie (Poland)

Directed by Łukasz Grzegorzek

Produced by Koskino

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Fears / Wszystkie nasze strachy (Poland)

Directed by Łukasz Ronduda, Łukasz Gutt

Produced by Serce

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Wedding / Wesele (Poland)

Directed by Wojciech Smarzowski

Produced by Studio Metrage

Coproduced by Canal+

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Riga Film Fund, the Krakow Festival Office

Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)

Directed by Jan P. Matuszyński

Produced by Aurum Film

Coproduced by Les Contes Modernes, Background films, Arte France Cinéma, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-Cinéma, Canal+, Magiclab, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée, the Czech Film Fund

Best Director:

Jasmila Žbanić for Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Turkey, Norway)

Paweł Łoziński for The Balcony Movie / Film balkonowy (Poland)

Directed by Paweł Łoziński

Produced by Łoziński Production, HBO Max, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission

Magnus von Horn for Sweat (Poland, Sweden)

Produced by Lava Films (PL)

Coproduced by Zentropa Sweden (SE), EC1 Łódź – Miasto Kultury, Di Factory (PL), Opus Film (PL), Film i Vast (SE), Canal+ (PL), Ciné: ma Defacto (FR)

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute and Creative Europe

Wojtek Smarzowski for Wedding / Wesele (Poland)

Łukasz Ronduda, Łukasz Gutt for Fears / Wszystkie nasze strachy (Poland)

Jan P. Matuszyński for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)

Best Script:

Jasmila Žbanić for Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Turkey, Norway)

Łukasz Grzegorek for My Wonderful Life / Moje wspaniałe życie (Poland)

Wojtek Smarzowski for Wedding / Wesele (Poland)

Łukasz Ronduda, Michał Oleszczyk, Katarzyna Sarnowska for Fears / Wszystkie nasze strachy (Poland)

Maja Krawczyk-Wnuk for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)

Best Actress:

Jasna Đuričić for Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Turkey, Norway)

Maria Dębska for Autumn Girl / Bo we mnie jest seks (Poland)

Directed by Katarzyna Klimkiewicz

Produced by RE Studio

Coproduced by TVP, Next Film, Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Chimney Poland, DI Factory, Aeroplan Studios

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Agata Buzek for My Wonderful Life / Moje wspaniałe życie (Poland)

Magdalena Koleśnik for Sweat (Poland, Sweden)

Sandra Korzeniak for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)

Best Actor:

Piotr Głowacki for The Champion / Mistrz (Poland)

Directed by Maciej Barczewski

Produced by Iron Films

Coproduced by TVP, CAVATINA GW, HARDKOP, MOOVI

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Jacek Braciak for My Wonderful Life / Moje wspaniałe życie (Poland)

Maciej Stuhr for Return to Legoland / Powrót do Legolandu (Poland)

Directed by Konrad Aksinowicz

Produced by Chroma Pro

Coproduced by Miasto Aniołów, Coloroffon, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe, Centrum Technologii Audiowizualnych, Konrad Aksinowicz, Głośno, Wojciech Stuchlik Film Production

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Robert Więckiewicz for Wedding / Wesele (Poland)

Tomasz Ziętek for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)

Best Supporting Actress:

Anna Dymna for Amateurs / Amatorzy (Poland)

Directed by Iwona Siekierzyńska

Produced by Autograf Karol Wożbiński

Coproduced by TVP, MX35, Studio Orka, Fonograf

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Agata Kulesza for Wedding / Wesele (Poland)

Jowita Budnik for Fears / Wszystkie nasze strachy (Poland)

Ewa Wiśniewska for Back Then / Zupa nic (Poland)

Directed by Kinga Dębska

Produced by Kalejdoskop Film Studio

Coproduced by the Documentary and Feature Film Studio WFDiF, ADD SUM, AXI IMMO

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Aleksandra Konieczna for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)

Agnieszka Grochowska for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)

Best Supporting Actor:

Borys Szyc for Autumn Girl / Bo we mnie jest seks (Poland)

Adam Woronowicz for My Wonderful Life / Moje wspaniałe życie (Poland)

Łukasz Simlat for Sonata (Poland)

Directed by Bartosz Blaschke

Produced by Mediabrigade

Coproduced by TVP, Krakowskie Biuro Festiwalowe the Podkarpackie Film Fund

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Andrzej Chyra for Fears / Wszystkie nasze strachy (Poland)

Jacek Braciak for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)

Best Cinematography:

Klaudiusz Dwulit for Furioza (Poland)

Directed by Cyprian T. Olencki

Produced by Hungry Crockodiles

Witold Płóciennik for The Champion / Mistrz (Poland)

Michał Englert for In Laws / Teściowie (Poland)

Directed by Jakub Michalczuk

Produced by Akson Studio

Coproduced by NEXT Film

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Piotr Sobocińskijr for Wedding / Wesele (Poland)

Łukasz Gutt for Fears / Wszystkie nasze strachy (Poland)

Kacper Fertacz for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)

Arthur Reinhart for Speedway / Żużel (Poland)

Directed by Dorota Kędzierzawska

Produced by Kid Film

Coproduced by Fogo, NC+, Camera Obscura, CETA

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Krakow Festival Office, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe

Best Editing:

Paweł Łoziński, Bartłomiej Piasek, Piotr Wójcik for The Balcony Movie / Film balkonowy (Poland)

Agnieszka Glińska for Lamb (Iceland, Sweden, Poland)

Directed by Valdimar Jóhannsson

Produced by Go to Sheep

Coproduced by Black Spark Film & TV, Madants, Film i Vast, Chimney, Rabbithole Productions, Helgi Jóhannsson

Supported by the Polish Film Institute and Creative-Europe MEDIA

Iza Pająk and Laura Pawela for Escape To The Silver Globe / Ucieczka na srebrny glob (Poland)

Directed by Jakub Mikurda

Produced by Silver Frame

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Krzysztof Komander for Wedding / Wesele (Poland)

Best Sound:

Jerzy Murawski, Franciszek Kozłowski for Furioza (Poland)

Zofia Moruś, Mateusz Adamczyk, Sebastian Witkowski for Mosquito State (Poland, USA)

Directed by Filip Jan Rymsza

Produced by Documentary and Feature Film Studio WFDiF

Coproduced by Lightcraft, Royal Road Entertainment

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Mateusz Adamczyk, Zofia Moruś, Bartosz Putkiewicz, Sebastian Witkowski for The Getaway King / Najmro. Kocha, kradnie, szanuje (Poland)

Directed by Mateusz Rakowicz

Produced by TFP

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Artur Kuczkowski and Tomasz Sikora for Sonata (Poland)

Michał Robaczewski for Sweat (Poland, Sweden)

Marek Wronko and Krzysztof Jastrząb for The Death of Zygielboym / Śmierć Zygielbojma (Poland)

Directed by Ryszard Brylski

Produced by the Documentary and Feature Film Studio WFDiF in coproduction with Lightcraft

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Radek Ochnio for Wedding / Wesele (Poland)

Leszek Freund for Back Then / Zupa nic (Poland)

Kacper Habisiak, Sebastian Crueghe, Jarosław Bajdowski for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)

Best Makeup:

Dariusz Krysiak for Cudak (Poland)

Directed by Anna Kazejak

Produced by TVP

Alina Janerka for Furioza (Poland)

Waldemar Pokromski and Agnieszka Hodowana for Magnesia / Magnezja (Poland)

Directed by Maciej Bochniak

Produced by Aurum Film

Coproduced by TVN, Artpark, Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Orka Studio

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Mirosława Wojtczak for The Champion / Mistrz (Poland)

Pola Guźlińska for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)

Best Costumes:

Wanda Kowalska and Paweł Grabarczyk for Hitler’s Aunt / Ciotka Hitlera (Poland)

Directed by Michał Rogalski

Produced by TVP

Wanda Kowalska and Paweł Grabarczyk for Cudak (Poland)

Dorota Roqueplo for Magnesia / Magnezja (Poland)

Marta Ostrowicz for The Getaway King / Najmro. Kocha, kradnie, szanuje (Poland)

Elżbieta Radke for The Death of Zygielboym / Śmierć Zygielbojma (Poland)

Małgorzata Zacharska for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)

Best Music:

Maciej Zieliński for Gierek (Poland)

Directed by Michał Węgrzyn

Produced by Global Studio

Szymon Wysocki for Everyone Has Their Summer / Każdy ma swoje lato (Poland)

Directed by Tomasz Jurkiewicz

Produced by Before My Eyes

Coproduced by TVP

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Jan A. P. Kaczmarek for Magnesia / Magnezja (Poland)

Cezary Skubiszewski for Mosquito State (Poland, USA)

Marcin Masecki for Return to Legoland / Powrót do Legolandu (Poland)

Jan A. P. Kaczmarek for The Death of Zygielboym / Śmierć Zygielbojma (Poland)

Mikołaj Trzaska for Wedding / Wesele (Poland)

Best Set Design:

Wojciech Żogała for Autumn Girl / Bo we mnie jest seks (Poland)

Katarzyna Sobańska and Marcel Sławiński for Cudak

Marek Warszewski for Magnesia / Magnezja (Poland)

Ewa Skoczkowska for The Champion / Mistrz (Poland)

Marek Warszewski for Wedding / Wesele (Poland)

Paweł Jarzębski for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)

Best Documentary:

1970 (Poland)

Directed by Tomasz Wolski

Produced by Kijora

Coproduced by TVP, IPN

The Balcony Film / Film balkonowy (Poland)

Directed by Paweł Łoziński

Polański, Horowitz. Hometown (Poland)

Directed by Mateusz Kudła, Anna Kokoszka-Romer

Judges Under Pressure / Sędziowie pod presją (Poland)

Directed by Kacper Lisowski

Produced by Lollipop Films

Escape to the Silver Globe / Ucieczka na srebrny glob (Poland)

Directed by Jakub Mikurda

Best Drama Series:

Behaviorist / Behawiorysta (Poland)

Directed by Łukasz Palkowski, Marek Wróbel

Produced by Aktiv Media

Coproduced TVN Discovery Group

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Clangor / Klangor (Poland)

Directed by Łukasz Kośmicki

Produced by Opus TV

Coproduced by Canal+ Polska

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Raven. The Woron Is Not Sleeping / Kruk. Czorny Woron nie śpi (Poland)

Directed by Maciej Pieprzyca

Produced by Opus TV

Coproduced by Canal+ Polska

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Rojst’97 (Poland)

Directed by Jan Holoubek

Produced by Frame

Coproduced by Netflix

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Sexify (Poland)

Directed by Kalina Alabrudzińska and Piotr Domalewski

Produced by Akson Studio

Coproduced by Netflix

Supported by Polish Film Institute

Discovery of the Year:

Iwona Siekierzyńska for directing Amateurs / Amatorzy (Poland)

Mateusz Rakowicz for directing for The Getaway King / Najmro. Kocha, kradnie, szanuje (Poland)

Mateusz Kudła and Anna Kokoszka-Romer for directing Polański, Horowitz. Hometown (Poland)

Jakub Michalczuk for directing In Laws / Teściowie (Poland)

Łukasz Gutt for directing Fears / Wszystkie nasze strachy (Poland)

Best European Film:

Annette (France, Mexico, USA, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, Germany)

Directed by Léos Carax

Berlin Alexanderplatz (Germany, Holland, France, Canada)

Directed by Burhan Qurbani

Drunk / Druk (Denmark, Sweden, Holland)

Directed by Thomas Vinterberg

The Father (UK, France)

Directed by Florian Zeller

Titane (France, Belgium)

Directed by Julia Ducournau