Leave No Traces Dominates Polish Eagles Nods

Leave No Traces is followed by Wojtek Smarzowski's The Wedding with nine nominations, and Łukasz Ronduda and Łukasz Gutt's Fears with seven nominations.
The members of the Polish Film Academy selected nominees for the main competition from among 71 films, while 67 titles ran for nominations in the Best Documentary Film category and 19 productions were taken into consideration in the Best Film Series category.
The winner of the Eagle for Life Achievements will be announced on 20 April 2022. At the press conference, the Polish Film Academy launched an appeal to filmmakers around the world to oppose the war in Ukraine: “Stop Russian War!”
The Polish Film Awards have been awarded annually by the Polish Film Academy for 24 years.
FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS:
Best Film:
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Turkey, Norway)
Directed by Jasmila Žbanić
Produced by Deblokada
Coproduced by Coop99, Digital Cube, N279 Productions, Razor Film, Extreme Emotions, Indie Prod, Tordenfilm, TRT, ZDF arte, ORF, BHRT
Supported by Eurimages, VladaFBiH – Ministarstvoobrazovanja, the Romanian Film Centre, Fondacija za kinematografiju Sarajevo, the Austrian Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Incentive, the Polish Film Institute, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, ACM, CNC, IF, Filmfonds Wien, Sørfond, Creative Europe, Ministarstvo culture i sporta Kantona Sarajevo, the Foundation Open Society Institute
My Wonderful Life / Moje wspaniałe życie (Poland)
Directed by Łukasz Grzegorzek
Produced by Koskino
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Fears / Wszystkie nasze strachy (Poland)
Directed by Łukasz Ronduda, Łukasz Gutt
Produced by Serce
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Wedding / Wesele (Poland)
Directed by Wojciech Smarzowski
Produced by Studio Metrage
Coproduced by Canal+
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Riga Film Fund, the Krakow Festival Office
Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)
Directed by Jan P. Matuszyński
Produced by Aurum Film
Coproduced by Les Contes Modernes, Background films, Arte France Cinéma, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-Cinéma, Canal+, Magiclab, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée, the Czech Film Fund
Best Director:
Jasmila Žbanić for Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Turkey, Norway)
Paweł Łoziński for The Balcony Movie / Film balkonowy (Poland)
Directed by Paweł Łoziński
Produced by Łoziński Production, HBO Max, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission
Magnus von Horn for Sweat (Poland, Sweden)
Produced by Lava Films (PL)
Coproduced by Zentropa Sweden (SE), EC1 Łódź – Miasto Kultury, Di Factory (PL), Opus Film (PL), Film i Vast (SE), Canal+ (PL), Ciné: ma Defacto (FR)
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute and Creative Europe
Wojtek Smarzowski for Wedding / Wesele (Poland)
Łukasz Ronduda, Łukasz Gutt for Fears / Wszystkie nasze strachy (Poland)
Jan P. Matuszyński for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)
Best Script:
Jasmila Žbanić for Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Turkey, Norway)
Łukasz Grzegorek for My Wonderful Life / Moje wspaniałe życie (Poland)
Wojtek Smarzowski for Wedding / Wesele (Poland)
Łukasz Ronduda, Michał Oleszczyk, Katarzyna Sarnowska for Fears / Wszystkie nasze strachy (Poland)
Maja Krawczyk-Wnuk for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)
Best Actress:
Jasna Đuričić for Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Turkey, Norway)
Maria Dębska for Autumn Girl / Bo we mnie jest seks (Poland)
Directed by Katarzyna Klimkiewicz
Produced by RE Studio
Coproduced by TVP, Next Film, Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Chimney Poland, DI Factory, Aeroplan Studios
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Agata Buzek for My Wonderful Life / Moje wspaniałe życie (Poland)
Magdalena Koleśnik for Sweat (Poland, Sweden)
Sandra Korzeniak for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)
Best Actor:
Piotr Głowacki for The Champion / Mistrz (Poland)
Directed by Maciej Barczewski
Produced by Iron Films
Coproduced by TVP, CAVATINA GW, HARDKOP, MOOVI
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Jacek Braciak for My Wonderful Life / Moje wspaniałe życie (Poland)
Maciej Stuhr for Return to Legoland / Powrót do Legolandu (Poland)
Directed by Konrad Aksinowicz
Produced by Chroma Pro
Coproduced by Miasto Aniołów, Coloroffon, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe, Centrum Technologii Audiowizualnych, Konrad Aksinowicz, Głośno, Wojciech Stuchlik Film Production
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Robert Więckiewicz for Wedding / Wesele (Poland)
Tomasz Ziętek for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)
Best Supporting Actress:
Anna Dymna for Amateurs / Amatorzy (Poland)
Directed by Iwona Siekierzyńska
Produced by Autograf Karol Wożbiński
Coproduced by TVP, MX35, Studio Orka, Fonograf
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Agata Kulesza for Wedding / Wesele (Poland)
Jowita Budnik for Fears / Wszystkie nasze strachy (Poland)
Ewa Wiśniewska for Back Then / Zupa nic (Poland)
Directed by Kinga Dębska
Produced by Kalejdoskop Film Studio
Coproduced by the Documentary and Feature Film Studio WFDiF, ADD SUM, AXI IMMO
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Aleksandra Konieczna for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)
Agnieszka Grochowska for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)
Best Supporting Actor:
Borys Szyc for Autumn Girl / Bo we mnie jest seks (Poland)
Adam Woronowicz for My Wonderful Life / Moje wspaniałe życie (Poland)
Łukasz Simlat for Sonata (Poland)
Directed by Bartosz Blaschke
Produced by Mediabrigade
Coproduced by TVP, Krakowskie Biuro Festiwalowe the Podkarpackie Film Fund
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Andrzej Chyra for Fears / Wszystkie nasze strachy (Poland)
Jacek Braciak for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)
Best Cinematography:
Klaudiusz Dwulit for Furioza (Poland)
Directed by Cyprian T. Olencki
Produced by Hungry Crockodiles
Witold Płóciennik for The Champion / Mistrz (Poland)
Michał Englert for In Laws / Teściowie (Poland)
Directed by Jakub Michalczuk
Produced by Akson Studio
Coproduced by NEXT Film
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Piotr Sobocińskijr for Wedding / Wesele (Poland)
Łukasz Gutt for Fears / Wszystkie nasze strachy (Poland)
Kacper Fertacz for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)
Arthur Reinhart for Speedway / Żużel (Poland)
Directed by Dorota Kędzierzawska
Produced by Kid Film
Coproduced by Fogo, NC+, Camera Obscura, CETA
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Krakow Festival Office, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe
Best Editing:
Paweł Łoziński, Bartłomiej Piasek, Piotr Wójcik for The Balcony Movie / Film balkonowy (Poland)
Agnieszka Glińska for Lamb (Iceland, Sweden, Poland)
Directed by Valdimar Jóhannsson
Produced by Go to Sheep
Coproduced by Black Spark Film & TV, Madants, Film i Vast, Chimney, Rabbithole Productions, Helgi Jóhannsson
Supported by the Polish Film Institute and Creative-Europe MEDIA
Iza Pająk and Laura Pawela for Escape To The Silver Globe / Ucieczka na srebrny glob (Poland)
Directed by Jakub Mikurda
Produced by Silver Frame
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Krzysztof Komander for Wedding / Wesele (Poland)
Best Sound:
Jerzy Murawski, Franciszek Kozłowski for Furioza (Poland)
Zofia Moruś, Mateusz Adamczyk, Sebastian Witkowski for Mosquito State (Poland, USA)
Directed by Filip Jan Rymsza
Produced by Documentary and Feature Film Studio WFDiF
Coproduced by Lightcraft, Royal Road Entertainment
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Mateusz Adamczyk, Zofia Moruś, Bartosz Putkiewicz, Sebastian Witkowski for The Getaway King / Najmro. Kocha, kradnie, szanuje (Poland)
Directed by Mateusz Rakowicz
Produced by TFP
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Artur Kuczkowski and Tomasz Sikora for Sonata (Poland)
Michał Robaczewski for Sweat (Poland, Sweden)
Marek Wronko and Krzysztof Jastrząb for The Death of Zygielboym / Śmierć Zygielbojma (Poland)
Directed by Ryszard Brylski
Produced by the Documentary and Feature Film Studio WFDiF in coproduction with Lightcraft
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Radek Ochnio for Wedding / Wesele (Poland)
Leszek Freund for Back Then / Zupa nic (Poland)
Kacper Habisiak, Sebastian Crueghe, Jarosław Bajdowski for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)
Best Makeup:
Dariusz Krysiak for Cudak (Poland)
Directed by Anna Kazejak
Produced by TVP
Alina Janerka for Furioza (Poland)
Waldemar Pokromski and Agnieszka Hodowana for Magnesia / Magnezja (Poland)
Directed by Maciej Bochniak
Produced by Aurum Film
Coproduced by TVN, Artpark, Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Orka Studio
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Mirosława Wojtczak for The Champion / Mistrz (Poland)
Pola Guźlińska for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)
Best Costumes:
Wanda Kowalska and Paweł Grabarczyk for Hitler’s Aunt / Ciotka Hitlera (Poland)
Directed by Michał Rogalski
Produced by TVP
Wanda Kowalska and Paweł Grabarczyk for Cudak (Poland)
Dorota Roqueplo for Magnesia / Magnezja (Poland)
Marta Ostrowicz for The Getaway King / Najmro. Kocha, kradnie, szanuje (Poland)
Elżbieta Radke for The Death of Zygielboym / Śmierć Zygielbojma (Poland)
Małgorzata Zacharska for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)
Best Music:
Maciej Zieliński for Gierek (Poland)
Directed by Michał Węgrzyn
Produced by Global Studio
Szymon Wysocki for Everyone Has Their Summer / Każdy ma swoje lato (Poland)
Directed by Tomasz Jurkiewicz
Produced by Before My Eyes
Coproduced by TVP
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Jan A. P. Kaczmarek for Magnesia / Magnezja (Poland)
Cezary Skubiszewski for Mosquito State (Poland, USA)
Marcin Masecki for Return to Legoland / Powrót do Legolandu (Poland)
Jan A. P. Kaczmarek for The Death of Zygielboym / Śmierć Zygielbojma (Poland)
Mikołaj Trzaska for Wedding / Wesele (Poland)
Best Set Design:
Wojciech Żogała for Autumn Girl / Bo we mnie jest seks (Poland)
Katarzyna Sobańska and Marcel Sławiński for Cudak
Marek Warszewski for Magnesia / Magnezja (Poland)
Ewa Skoczkowska for The Champion / Mistrz (Poland)
Marek Warszewski for Wedding / Wesele (Poland)
Paweł Jarzębski for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)
Best Documentary:
1970 (Poland)
Directed by Tomasz Wolski
Produced by Kijora
Coproduced by TVP, IPN
The Balcony Film / Film balkonowy (Poland)
Directed by Paweł Łoziński
Polański, Horowitz. Hometown (Poland)
Directed by Mateusz Kudła, Anna Kokoszka-Romer
Judges Under Pressure / Sędziowie pod presją (Poland)
Directed by Kacper Lisowski
Produced by Lollipop Films
Escape to the Silver Globe / Ucieczka na srebrny glob (Poland)
Directed by Jakub Mikurda
Best Drama Series:
Behaviorist / Behawiorysta (Poland)
Directed by Łukasz Palkowski, Marek Wróbel
Produced by Aktiv Media
Coproduced TVN Discovery Group
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Clangor / Klangor (Poland)
Directed by Łukasz Kośmicki
Produced by Opus TV
Coproduced by Canal+ Polska
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Raven. The Woron Is Not Sleeping / Kruk. Czorny Woron nie śpi (Poland)
Directed by Maciej Pieprzyca
Produced by Opus TV
Coproduced by Canal+ Polska
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Rojst’97 (Poland)
Directed by Jan Holoubek
Produced by Frame
Coproduced by Netflix
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Sexify (Poland)
Directed by Kalina Alabrudzińska and Piotr Domalewski
Produced by Akson Studio
Coproduced by Netflix
Supported by Polish Film Institute
Discovery of the Year:
Iwona Siekierzyńska for directing Amateurs / Amatorzy (Poland)
Mateusz Rakowicz for directing for The Getaway King / Najmro. Kocha, kradnie, szanuje (Poland)
Mateusz Kudła and Anna Kokoszka-Romer for directing Polański, Horowitz. Hometown (Poland)
Jakub Michalczuk for directing In Laws / Teściowie (Poland)
Łukasz Gutt for directing Fears / Wszystkie nasze strachy (Poland)
Best European Film:
Annette (France, Mexico, USA, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, Germany)
Directed by Léos Carax
Berlin Alexanderplatz (Germany, Holland, France, Canada)
Directed by Burhan Qurbani
Drunk / Druk (Denmark, Sweden, Holland)
Directed by Thomas Vinterberg
The Father (UK, France)
Directed by Florian Zeller
Titane (France, Belgium)
Directed by Julia Ducournau