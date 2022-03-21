PRODUCTION: Polish Director Jan Holoubek Shoots Sophomore Feature Doppelgänger

GDAŃSK: Doppelgänger is currently shooting in Gdańsk with a star cast including Jakub Gierszał, Tomasz Schuchardt and Andrzej Seweryn. This is the second feature by Jan Holoubek after 25 Years of Innocence. The Case of Tomek Komenda ( TVN ), a sensational drama based on real events.

Doppelgänger is inspired by the true stories of Polish special agents of the People's Republic of Poland, who stole someone else's identities, building false relationships for their espionage career.

“For me, the most important layer of the film, hidden under a crime story, is about identity and how one can lose it. I am fascinated by the parallelism of the characters who experience it almost simultaneously. The film is a psychological thriller that takes us back to late 70s and the beginning of the next decade on both sides of the Iron Curtain”, Jan Holoubek said. The script was written by Andrzej Gołda in cooperation with the director.

Jakub Gierszał and Emily Kusche play the main roles. The international cast includes Tomasz Schuchardt, Wiktoria Gorodeckaja, Andrzej Seweryn, Katarzyna Herman, Nathalie Richard, Joachim Raaf and Jessica McIntyre.

The film is produced by TVN Discovery, supported by the Polish Film Institute, with a budget of approximately 2.8 m EUR / 13.5 m PLN. The shoot in Gdańsk will last till the end of April 2022, when the crew will move to Tricity, Bydgoszcz and Wrocław, and also to Riga in Latvia.

The film will open in Polish cinemas in 2023, distributed by NEXT Film.

Production Information:

Producer:

TVN Discovery

Credits:

Director: Jan Holoubek

Screenwriter: Andrzej Gołda

DoP: Bartłomiej Kaczmarek

Cast: Jakub Gierszał, Emily Kusche,Tomasz Schuchardt, Wiktoria Gorodeckaja, Andrzej Seweryn, Katarzyna Herman, Nathalie Richard, Joachim Raaf, Jessica McIntyre