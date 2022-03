WARSAW: The Dress / Sukienka by Tadeusz Łysiak, which is nominated for the Academy Awards 2022 in the Short Film (Live Action) category, has been acquired by HBO Max.

The Dress / Sukienka, which follows a woman with disability who longs for companionship, has received several awards, including the Oscar-qualifying Award at the 2021 Atlanta Film Festival.

The film was produced by Maciej Ślesicki through the Warsaw Film School, in coproduction with Dobro, MIŁO and Głośno. The project was co-financed by the Polish Film Institute.