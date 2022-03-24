Polish Drama Other People Starts Sales as It Hits Local Cinemas

WARSAW: Aleksandra Terpińska’s debut feature Other People has been sold by Polish New Europe Film Sales to British Magnetes Pictures, which will release it not only in the UK and Ireland, but also in Germany, Austria, Benelux, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Iceland.

Warner Bros, one of the coproducers of the film, released it in Poland in more than half of the venues on 18 March 2022.

"Other People is one of the most impressive debuts I've seen in years. I'm very glad it's getting international attention", Jan Naszewski, founder of New Europe Film Sales told FNE.

Based on a bestselling novel, the film received six awards at the Gdynia Film Festival, including best directorial debut and best actor (Jacek Beler).

Other People is a Polish/French coproduction, produced by Madants in coproduction with Warner Brothers, Alcatraz Films, Film Produkcja, Moderator Inwestycje and Abstraction Plan. The project received production support from the Polish Film Institute and the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission.