WARSAW: Netflix has opened an office in the Polish capital, which will act as core for the entire CEE region.

In 2021 Netflix allocated approximately 100 m EUR / 490 m PLN for production in Poland as well as for the development of a local library, thus creating 2,600 new jobs.

Also, Netflix began a multi-stage cooperation with the Polish Producers Alliance (KIPA) in 2020 and launched a long-term cooperation with the Łódź Film School in 2022.