Polish Director Bartosz Blaschke Awarded with Perspektywa Prize for Sonata

GDYNIA: Bartosz Blaschke’s debut feature Sonata won the Perspektywa Award given annually to the best debut in Polish cinemas during a gala organised by the Polish Filmmakers Association on 28 March 2022. The film tells the moving story of the autistic musician Grzegorz Płonka.

“Grzegorz lived in his hermetic world for several years. He did not know the words, so he could not communicate, convey simple, basic information. When I heard him play and got to know his incredible story, I made a decision to devote a few years of his life and, through my film, help him get out of this closed world”, said the author of the script and director of the film Bartosz Blaschke.

Sonata stars Małgorzata Foremniak, Michał Sikorski and Łukasz Simlat, and it was produced by Sylwester Banaszkiewicz and Marcin Kurek through Mediabrigade in coproduction with TVP, the Krakow Festival Office and the Podkarpackie Film Fund, with the support of the Polish Film Institute.