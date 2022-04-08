Poland in Top Ten of European Fiction Production Countries

STRASBOURG: Poland is number four in the top ten of fiction producing countries regarding the number of seasons, with 69 seasons in 2020 and an average of 46 seasons in 2015-2020, according to the report Audiovisual Fiction Production in Europe - 2020 Figures , published by the European Audiovisual Observatory .

Poland is also 7th in the Top 2-to-13-episode series producing countries in the number of seasons, with 34 in 2020 and an average of 25 in 2015-2020, while Poland’s TVP is 17th among the Top 20 commissioners of 2-13-episode fiction titles (2020) with 12 titles.

The report also reads that Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic are major producers of telenovelas and soaps, after Portugal. Poland is 4th among Top fiction producing countries in the number of hours (2020) with 1,311 hours in 2020 and an average of 907 from 2015 to 2020, while the Czech Republic is 9th with 519 hours in 2020 and an average of 471, followed by Hungary with 423 hours and an average of 573 in 2015-2020.

Hungary leads the list of countries where long-running soaps are dominant.

The report Audiovisual Fiction Production in Europe - 2020 Figures analyses the volume, formats, origin, commissioners and producers of original European TV films and TV series released on TV and SVOD between 2015 and 2020.