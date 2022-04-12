Polish Comedy on Netflix International Most Watched List

The film is also 4th in the top ten of the most popular Netflix films in Poland.
In the global list of Netflix hits, How I Fell in Love with a Gangster finished its premiere week in the excellent 4th position as the most popular non-English language film, and it lasted for five weeks in the top ten of most popular non-English-language films, being watched for over 30 million hours.
How I Fell in Love with a Gangster / Jak pokochałam gangstera was produced in 2022 by Open Mind Production on Netflix's commission.