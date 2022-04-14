Netflix Commissions New Polish Feature Films

WARSAW: Netflix has announced 18 new Polish titles that are currently in production or set to premiere in 2022 and 2023, including nine Polish feature films and nine series.

Today You Sleep with Me, Freestyle and Mr Automobile and The Templars / Pan Samochodzik i Templariusze are currently in production for 2023.

Today You Sleep with Me / Dzisiaj śpisz ze mną by Robert Wichrowski, produced by Garland Film, is based on the novel by Anna Szczypczyńska of the same title. The script was written by Anna Janyska.

Maciej Bochniak will direct Freestyle, produced by Alvernia Studios, a story about Polish rap and a budding star of the genre.

Mr Automobile and The Templars / Pan Samochodzik i Templariusze, produced by Orphan Studio, is a series of films based on Zbigniew Nienacki's bestseller. It is directed by Antoni Nykowski of the script penned by Bartosz Sztybor.

Netflix has also announced its first Polish disaster film, The Hive, based on a screenplay by Bartosz Sztybor, following an idea by Bartosz M. Kowalski and Mirella Zaradkiewicz. In near future Warsaw, in huge buildings submitted for demolition, there are still people who cannot afford to move out and whom the system has forgotten. The premiere of The Hive is planned for 2024.

“The coming months are the time of film and series premieres that touch on various topics and represent different genres, conventions and film styles. Thanks to this, they meet the various tastes of both younger and older audiences. We are happy about how we are developing and at the same time we are getting ready to implement other inspiring projects”, says Anna Nagler, director of local original series CEE at Netflix.

Netflix is increasingly emphasising its position on the Polish original productions market. It is worth recalling that in the last two years the platform has spent 105.6 m EUR / 490 m PLN on its own Polish and foreign-language productions and licensed content. Since entering the Polish market in 2016, Netflix has made 16 films in Poland.