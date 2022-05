WARSAW: Urszula Piasecka is the new CEO of the Polish film distributor Kino Świat , replacing Frederic Berardi.

Urszula Piasecka has worked as Head of Programming at the Two Riversides Film and Art Festival in Kazimierz Dolny and also in programme acquisitions and international coproductions at Telewizja Polska.

She has also worked as Acquisitions and Sales Director at Monolith Films.