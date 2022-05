WARSAW: The Long animated film Hug Me - The Movie, the first long film by Polish visual artist Anna Błaszczyk, has been acquired by Urban Sales, which will showcase it at Cannes’ Marché du Film.

Hug Me - The Movie is a film spin-off of the 2D animated TV series Hug Me directed by Mateusz Jarmulski, Anna Błaszczyk, Piotr Różycki, Tomasz Miazga, Bartosz Wierzbięta, Klaudia Robat / Javvie, Ala Nunu Leszyńska.

Hug Me - The Movie is an English-language film produced by the Polish company Animoon in coproduction with Polish FixaFilm and Chinese Animex, with the support of the Polish Film Institute (PISF).