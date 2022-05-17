Polish Director Jerzy Skolimowski’s Cannes Competitor EO Scores French Sales

WARSAW: Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski’s EO, which will screen in Competition in Cannes (17-28 May 2022), has been acquired by French distributor ARP Selection. HanWay Films is handling worldwide sales.

The Polish/Italian coproduction looks at modern Europe through the eyes of a simple donkey EO, who starts out in a Polish circus and ends up in an Italian slaughterhouse. Passed from hand to hand, the animal meets both good and bad people on its way. The story is a cinematic allegory about the fate of a simple creature in an increasingly complex modern world.

The film is produced by Poland’s This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and coproduced by Italy’s Alia Film. Skolimowski also cowrote the script together with Ewa Piaskowska.

The budget of 2.3 m EUR / 10.5 m PLN budget film was backed by funding from the Polish Film Institute, the Subcarpathian Regional Film Fund and the Warmia-Masuria Film Fund.