Phoenix Worldwide Picks Up Lech Majewski’s Brigitte Bardot Forever

CANNES: Phoenix Worldwide has picked up world sales excluding Poland and Italy to award winning director Lech Majewski’s film Brigitte Bardot Forever, which Phoenix will introduce to international buyers in Cannes as well as festival programmers.

The film is a Polish Irish coproduction produced by Angelus Silesius (Poland) and Domino Film (Ireland). Lech Majewski is the producer with Mike Downey coproducing and financing from the Polish Film Institute.

Majewski’s latest film is based on his novel Pilgrimage to the Tomb of Brigitte Bardot the Wonderful, in which he settles accounts with his youth, and all that Poland meant to him. The film is set in mid-20th century communist Poland.

Adam lives with his mother, who is persecuted by the state security service. Adam’s father fought in World War II as a pilot, defending Britain, and has not been heard from since. It’s not clear if he stayed in England or returned and is hiding to avoid persecution. Packages and postcards arrive from him, but Adam, who has never seen his father, suspects someone else is sending them. At school he keeps dreaming that his father will one day land in the sports field in his Spitfire, raising dust from which he will emerge alive, heroic and magnificent. One day, as the boy is watching Jean-Luc Godard’s Contempt at the cinema, he is transported to the young Brigitte Bardot’s dressing room and her world of film and music stars.

Credits:

Director: Lech Majewski

Cast: Kacper Olszewski, Magdalena Rózczka, Joanna Opozda, Weronika Rosati, Andrzej Grabowski, Tomasz Sapryk, Bogdan Kalus, Elzbieta Okupska, Stanislaw Brudny, Gabriela Chojecka, Aleksander Chwast, Oliver Cieslak, Lech Dyblik, Katarzyna Dynowska

World Sales: www.phoenixworldwideentertainment.com