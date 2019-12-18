AMSTERDAM: Two CEE minority coproductions received production support totalling 403,607 EUR from the Netherlands Film Fund. These feature films are directed by Polish director Olga Chajdas and Dutch Floor van der Meulen.
Methusalem, directed by Floor van der Meulen and produced by Dutch Keplerfilm in coproduction with Slovenia’s Staragara and Serbia’s Ground, received 339,607 EUR.
Olga Chajdas’s Stillborn, a coproduction between Dutch Topkapi Films, Poland’s Apple Film Production and Czech Moloko Film, received 64,000 EUR.