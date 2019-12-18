LOS ANGELES: Seven films from FNE partner countries are among the films shortlisted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in four of the nine Oscar categories announced on 17 December 2019. Macedonian Honeyland has been shortlisted in two categories, international feature film and documentary feature.
The nominations will be announced on 13 January 2020 and the awards ceremony will take place on 9 February 2020.
Films from CEE Countries Shortlisted for Oscars:
International Feature Film:
The Painted Bird (Czech Republic, Ukraine)
Directed by Václav Marhoul
Produced by Silver Screen
Coproduced by the Czech Television, Directory Films, PubRes, RTVS
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic, the Ukrainian State Film Agency
Truth and Justice (Estonia)
Directed by Tanel Toom
Produced by Allfilm
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Directed by Ljubomir Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska
Produced by Trice Films
Coproduced by Apolo Media
Supported by Pharmachem (MK), Swiss Agency For Development And Cooperation – SDC (CH), Nature Conservation Programme In Macedonia – NCP (MK), North Macedonia Film Agency, Sffilm Documentary Film Fund (US), Sffilm Invest (US)
Corpus Christi (Poland, France)
Directed by Jan Komasa
Produced by Aurum Film
Coproduced by WFS Walter Film Studio, Wojewódzki Dom Kultury in Rzeszow, Canal+, Les Contes Modernes
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Documentary Feature:
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Directed by Ljubomir Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska
Live-Action Short Film:
The Christmas Gift / Cadoul de Crăciun (Romania, Spain)
Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu
Animated Short Film:
Daughter / Dcera (Czech Republic)
Directed by Daria Kashcheeva