TRIESTE: Ten long documentary and 12 feature film projects have been selected out of a record number of applications (338) for the Co-Production Forum of the 10th edition of When East Meets West (WEMW). The industry section of the Trieste Film Festival (17-23 January 2020) will be held from 19 to 21 January 2020.
Among these 22 titles there are projects from Serbia, Romania, Poland, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Montenegro, Bulgaria and Hungary.
“This is going to be a special edition because we are also expanding our network of partners to offer a tailor made follow-up to our selected projects: we are very happy to launch the new collaboration with IFFR's CineMart and we are also making the first steps to launch a new partnership in Cannes with the Marché du Film”, says Alessandro Gropplero, head of WEMW.
WEMW will bring together more than 500 industry professionals from over 40 countries, particularly from the 2020 East & West spotlight territories: Hungary, Moldova and Romania, and Austria, Germany and Switzerland.
WEMW 2020 will be organised by the FVG Audiovisual Fund in collaboration with the Trieste Film Festival, EAVE, Creative Europe Desk Italy and thanks to the support of the Creative Europe/MEDIA Programme, MIBAC -Direzione Generale per il Cinema, CEI – Central European Initiative, Film Center Serbia and the Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia.
