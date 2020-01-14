TRIESTE: Eleven feature films will vie in the main competition of the 31st Trieste Film Festival, which will be held from 17 to 23 January 2020.
Nine films were selected for the Documentary Competition and 14 for the Short Film Competition.
The programme includes feature films and documentaries out of competition, the VR Day, Fellini East West, Special Events, 1990-2020 Time Will Tell, Art &Sound and others.
The industry section of the festival, When East Meets West will take place from 19 to 21 January 2020.
FEATURE FILM COMPETITION:
Asymmetry / Asimetrija (Serbia)
Directed by Maša Nešković
Produced by This and That Production
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the City Assembly of Belgrade
The Father (Bulgaria, Greece)
Directed by Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov
Produced by Abraxas Film
Coproduced by Graal Films
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Greek Film Center , Biennale College Cinema, Eurimages, Creative Europe – MEDIA
Ivana the Terrible/ Ivana cea Groaznica (Romania, Serbia)
Directed by Ivana Mladenović
Produced by microFilm, Dunav 84
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia
Cat In The Wall / Kot w scianie (Bulgaria, UK, France)
Directed by Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova
Produced by Activist38
Coproduced by Glasshead Limited, Ici et Là Productions, the Bulgarian National Television
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, ARTE Région Ile de France, Post Republic Germany, Creative Europe – MEDIA
Lillian (Austria)
Directed by Andreas Horvath
Monsters. / Monștri. (Romania)
Directed by Marius Olteanu
Produced by Parada Film
Coproduction by Wearebasca
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre
Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Marko Škop
Produced by by Artileria , Negativ
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Radio and TV, the Czech TV and Eurimages
Once in Trubchevsk (Russia)
Directed by Larisa Sadilova
Oleg (Latvia, Belgium, Lithuania, France)
Directed by Juris Kursietis
Produced by Tasse Film
Coproduced by lota Productions, In Script, Arizona Production
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia
Oroslan (Slovenia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Matjaž Ivanišin
Produced by Staragara
Coproduced by I/O Post, Film factory, SPOK
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Czech Film Fund, Viba Film, Mestna občina Maribor
Zana (Kosovo)
Directed by Antoneta Kastrati