TRIESTE: Latvian, Romanian, Lithuanian, Czech, Slovenian, Polish and Croatian projects are among the 22 projects selected for Last Stop Trieste, This is IT and First Cut +, while a Serbian is among the 10 producers participating in the first edition of Cold Open at the 10th edition of When East Meets West. WEMW will be held from 19 to 21 January 2020 within the Trieste Film Festival (17-23 January 2020).
The 6th edition of Last Stop Trieste will present five work-in-progress creative documentaries to 40 international sales agents, festival programmers and TV commissioning editors.
This is IT has selected nine films ready for festival premiere/international distribution, while the first international fiction work-in-progress section First Cut + will showcase eight feature films in postproduction, with a focus on Central & Eastern Europe.
Click HERE to see the selected projects in the side sections as well as the Cold Open selection, the juries and the events organised on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of WEMW.