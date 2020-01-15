unnamed 1 film new europe dynamic banner dok incubator deadline 2020 460x100px RGB

FNE at Berlinale 2020: Films From FNE Partner Countries Selected For 70th Berlinale Featured

2020-01-15
Charlatan by Agnieszka Holland Charlatan by Agnieszka Holland

BERLIN: Films and TV series from Poland, Lithuania, Slovakia and the Czech Republic are among the new titles announced by the 70th Berlin International Film Festival (20 February-1 March 2020) on 14 January 2020.

Among these titles there is Agnieszka Holland’s new film Charlatan, a coproduction between the Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland and Slovakia, which will have its world premiere during a Berlinale Special Gala Screening at the Berlinale Palast. The film was selected for the Berlinale Coproduction Market in 2017.

The Berlinale Co-Production Market announced the selected projects for its pitch event Co-Pro Series.

Hungarian animation filmmaker Réka Bucsi is a member of the Berlinale Shorts jury. Films selected for Berlinale Shorts were also announced yesterday.

Projects from FNE Partners Selected for the Berlinale:

Berlinale Shorts:
Atkūrimas (Lithuania)
Directed by Laurynas Bareisa

Berlinale Special - Berlinale Special Gala Screening at Berlinale Palast:
Charlatan (Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Slovakia)
Directed by Agnieszka Holland
Produced by Marlene Film Production
Coproduced by Film & Music Entertainment (F.&.M.E.), Madants, Furia Film
Supported by the Czech State Cinematography Fund, the Polish Film Institute, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Berlinale Series:
Freud (Austria, Germany, Czech Republic)
Directed by Marvin Kren
Produced by Satel Film
Coproduced by Bavaria Fiction, Mia Film
Supported by Filmfonds Wien (Vienna Film Fund)
Broadcaster: ORF, Netflix

Co-Pro Series:
Babyland (Bulgaria)
Written by Simona Nobile, Dianne Jones, Martichka Bozhilova
Produced by Agitprop

