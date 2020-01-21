BERLIN: Three Romanian and Czech productions and two Slovak and Bosnian minority coproductions were selected for Berlinale’s Forum section, which is celebrating its 50 years in 2020. Romanian Radu Jude has two projects selected for this section this year. The 70th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival will be held from 20 February to 1 March 2020.
Forum has a new section head, Cristina Nord, and a new selection procedure. A total of 35 films were selected, of which 28 are world premieres.
Films From FNE Partner Countries Selected for Forum:
The Exit of the Trains / Ieşirea trenurilor din gară (Romania) World premiere
Directed by Radu Jude, Adrian Cioflâncă
Produced by microFILM and nomada.solo
Uppercase Print / Tipografic majuscul (Romania) International premiere
Directed by Radu Jude
Produced by microFILM
Coproduced by the Romanian Television (TVR), Hi Film Productions
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the MEDIA Programme in association with nomada.solo
FREM (Czech Republic, Slovakia) International premiere
Directed by Viera Čákanyová
Produced by Hypermarket Film
Coproduced by Punkchart Films
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
What Remains I Re-visited / Was bleibt I Šta ostaje (Germany, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina) World premiere
Directed by Clarissa Thieme