TRIESTE: Projects from FNE partner countries are among the winners of the first prizes announced at the 10th edition of When East Meets West (WEMW) in the Last Stop Trieste and First Cut+ sections. Winners of Italy-Baltic Co-development Award and projects benefiting from the RE-ACT - Co-Development Funding Scheme were also announced on 20 January 2020.
Last Stop Trieste launched a brand new award, First Hand Fabulous Award, consisting of rough cut dramaturgy as well as promotion and distribution consultancy. The award went to the Romanian/Ukrainian project Everything Will Not Be Fine directed by Adrian Pîrvu and Helena Maksyom.
The 10th edition of When East Meets West, which takes place in the framework of the Trieste Film Festival, will wrap on 21 January 2020 with the awards in its main section, the Co-production Forum.
WINNERS:
Last Stop Trieste:
First Hand Fabulous Award:
Everything Will Not Be Fine (Romania, Ukraine)
Directed by Adrian Pîrvu, Helena Maksyom
Produced by Alexandru Solomon, Ada Solomon
HBO Europe Award (cash prize of 1,000 EUR):
Between Two Wars (working title) (Ukraine, Latvia, Germany, Qatar)
Directed by Alina Gorlova
Flow Digital Cinema Award (postproduction services):
Everything Will Not Be Fine (Romania, Ukraine)
Directed by Adrian Pîrvu, Helena Maksyom
Produced by Alexandru Solomon, Ada Solomon
Film Centre Serbia LSTAward (cash prize of 2,500 EUR):
Holy Father (Romania)
Directed by Andrei Dascalescu
Produced by Anda Ionescu
Selected Projects Of RE-ACT - Co-Development Funding Scheme 2019 (10,000 EUR per project):
The jungle - Film Project (Slovenia)
Directed by Gregor Bozic
Produced by Nosorogi
The Lost Son (Slovenia)
Directed by Darko Stante
Produced by Staragara
God Will Not Help (Croatia)
Directed by Hana Jusic
Produced by Kinorama
Hello Isabel (Croatia)
Directed by Anja Kofmel
Produced by Jaako dobra produkcija
Drajcici – A village at the edge of Europe (Italy)
Directed by Otto Reuschel
I Have Never Been There (Italy)
Directed by Debora Vrizzi