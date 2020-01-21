unnamed 1 film new europe dynamic banner dok incubator deadline 2020 460x100px RGB

FNE at WEMW 2020: When East Meets West Announces First Awards Featured

2020-01-21

TRIESTE: Projects from FNE partner countries are among the winners of the first prizes announced at the 10th edition of When East Meets West (WEMW) in the Last Stop Trieste and First Cut+ sections. Winners of Italy-Baltic Co-development Award and  projects benefiting from the RE-ACT - Co-Development Funding Scheme were also announced on 20 January 2020.

Last Stop Trieste launched a brand new award, First Hand Fabulous Award, consisting of rough cut dramaturgy as well as promotion and distribution consultancy. The award went to the Romanian/Ukrainian project Everything Will Not Be Fine directed by Adrian Pîrvu and Helena Maksyom.

The 10th edition of When East Meets West, which takes place in the framework of the Trieste Film Festival, will wrap on 21 January 2020 with the awards in its main section, the Co-production Forum.

WINNERS:

Last Stop Trieste: 

First Hand Fabulous Award:
Everything Will Not Be Fine (Romania, Ukraine)
Directed by Adrian Pîrvu, Helena Maksyom
Produced by Alexandru Solomon, Ada Solomon

HBO Europe Award (cash prize of 1,000 EUR):
Between Two Wars (working title) (Ukraine, Latvia, Germany, Qatar)
Directed by Alina Gorlova

Flow Digital Cinema Award (postproduction services):
Everything Will Not Be Fine (Romania, Ukraine)
Directed by Adrian Pîrvu, Helena Maksyom
Produced by Alexandru Solomon, Ada Solomon

Film Centre Serbia LSTAward (cash prize of 2,500 EUR):
Holy Father (Romania)
Directed by Andrei Dascalescu
Produced by Anda Ionescu

Selected Projects Of RE-ACT - Co-Development Funding Scheme 2019 (10,000 EUR per project):

The jungle - Film Project (Slovenia)
Directed by Gregor Bozic
Produced by Nosorogi

The Lost Son (Slovenia)
Directed by Darko Stante
Produced by Staragara

God Will Not Help (Croatia)
Directed by Hana Jusic
Produced by Kinorama

Hello Isabel (Croatia)
Directed by Anja Kofmel
Produced by Jaako dobra produkcija

Drajcici – A village at the edge of Europe (Italy)
Directed by Otto Reuschel

I Have Never Been There (Italy)
Directed by Debora Vrizzi

back to top
 

Subscribe to FNE daily»

rusian longtext

FNE UNIC Update

Fne UnicUpdateNEW

fneAssocLogo315

logoCreativeEurope2019