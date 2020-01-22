BERLIN: Father, a coproduction between Serbia, France, Germany, Croatia, Slovenia and Bosnia and Herzegovina directed by Srdan Golubović w,as selected for the Panorama section of the 70th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival (20 February-1 March 2020). Other minority coproductions from FNE partner countries are also in Panorama, as well as in Berlinale Special.
Father is a story of a man who sees his children taken away because of poverty, a story of a humiliated man who, through his journey from his village in the south of Serbia to the capital city, out of protest, dignity and desperation, becomes a hero.
Srdan Golubović co-wrote the script together with Ognjen Sviličić. The film is lensed by Golubović’s constant collaborator Aleksandar Ilić. The cast is led by Goran Bogdan, Boris Isaković, Nada Šargin, Milica Janevski, Vahid Džanković, Jovo Maksić, Nikola Rakočević and Ljubomir Bandović.
New Films From FNE Partner Countries Announced for Berlinale’s Selection:
Panorama:
Father/ Otac (Serbia, France, Germany, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina) World premiere
Directed by Srdan Golubović
Produced by Baš Čelik
Coproduced by Propeler Film, Vertigo, SCCA/Pro.Ba
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Center, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Film Fund, France’s CNC - Cinéma du Monde, Germany’s MDM Fund, ZDF Arte, Eurimages and the MEDIA Creative Europe
Mare (Switzerland, Croatia) World premiere
Directed by Andrea Štaka
Produced by Okofilm Productions
Coproduced by Dinaridi Film, ZDF Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen, ARTE, SRF Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages
Pari (Greece, France, the Netherlands, Bulgaria) World premiere / Debut film
Directed by Siamak Etemadi
Berlinale Special at Haus der Berliner Festspiele:
Numbers/ Nomera (Ukraine, Poland, Czech Republic, France)
Directed by Oleg Sentsov in collaboration with Akhtem Seitablaiev
Produced by 435 Films
Coproduced by Apple Film
Supported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture, the Polish Film Institute