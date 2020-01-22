TRIESTE: The Bulgarian/Greek coproduction The Father directed by Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov was awarded the Trieste Prize for Best Feature Film at the 31st edition of the Trieste Film Festival (17-23 January 2020).
Eleven feature films vied in the main competition. Nine films were selected for the Documentary Competition and 14 for the Short Film Competition.
The programme included feature films and documentaries out of competition, the VR Day, Fellini East West, Special Events, 1990-2020 Time Will Tell, Art &Sound and others.
WINNERS:
Trieste Prize for Best Feature Film in Competition:
The Father (Bulgaria, Greece)
Directed by Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov
Produced by Abraxas Film
Coproduced by Graal Films
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Greek Film Center , Biennale College Cinema, Eurimages, Creative Europe – MEDIA
Alpe-Adria Cinema Award for Best Documentary in Competition:
The Euphoria of Being (Hungary)
Directed by Réka Szabó
Osiride Brovedani Foundation Award for Best Short Film in Competition:
The Lake Of Happiness (Belorussia, Germany, Spain)
Directed by Aliaksei Paluyan
Corso Salani Award 2020:
The Way to the Mountains (France, Italy)
Directed by Micol Roubini
SkyArte Award:
Forman vs Forman (Czech Republic, France) (documentary)
Directed by Helena Třeštíková, Jakub Hejna
OBC Transeuropa Award:
The Euphoria of Being (Hungary)
Directed by Réka Szabó
Eastern Star Award 2020:
Kasia Smutniak
Cinema Warrior - Cultural Resistance Award:
Libero Cinema in Libera Terra (Free Film in a Free Land)
CEI (Central European Initiative) Award 2020:
Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Marko Škop
Produced by by Artileria , Negativ
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Radio and TV, the Czech TV and Eurimages
The Comune of Trieste’s Youth Project (PAG) Jury Prize:
Frontier (Czech Republic) short film
Directed by Damián Vondrášek
Cineuropa Prize:
Lillian (Austria)
Directed by Andreas Horvath