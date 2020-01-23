BERLIN: One Czech production and two minority coproductions from Lithuania and Germany have been selected for Berlinale’s Generation section. The 70th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival will be held from 20 February to 1 March 2020.
The complete programme of Generation includes 59 competition entries from 34 countries, of which 29 are world premieres and 11 debut films.
Films From FNE Partner Countries in Berlinale’s Generation:
Generation Kplus:
Leaf / Lístek (Czech Republic) World premiere / Animation / Short film
Directed by Aliona Baranova
Mishou (Germany, Bulgaria) World premiere / Animation / Short film
Directed by Milen Vitanov
Generation 14plus:
The Earth Is Blue as an Orange (Ukraine, Lithuania) Documentary / Debut film
Directed by Iryna Tsilyk