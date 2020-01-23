unnamed 1 film new europe dynamic banner dok incubator deadline 2020 460x100px RGB

FNE at Berlinale 2020: Films From FNE Partner Countries in Berlinale’s Generation Featured

2020-01-23
The Earth is Blue as an Orange by Iryna Tsylik The Earth is Blue as an Orange by Iryna Tsylik

BERLIN: One Czech production and two minority coproductions from Lithuania and Germany have been selected for Berlinale’s Generation section. The 70th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival will be held from 20 February to 1 March 2020.

The complete programme of Generation includes 59 competition entries from 34 countries, of which 29 are world premieres and 11 debut films.

Films From FNE Partner Countries in Berlinale’s Generation:

Generation Kplus:

Leaf / Lístek (Czech Republic) World premiere / Animation / Short film
Directed by Aliona Baranova

Mishou (Germany, Bulgaria) World premiere / Animation / Short film
Directed by Milen Vitanov

Generation 14plus:

The Earth Is Blue as an Orange (Ukraine, Lithuania) Documentary / Debut film
Directed by Iryna Tsilyk

