BORDEAUX: Titles from Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Poland, Romania and Hungary are among the 66 projects from 20 countries selected for the 22nd edition of Cartoon Movie, which will take place in Bordeaux from 3 to 5 March 2020.
Of these 66 projects, five are sneak previews, six are projects in production, 27 in development and 28 projects in concept.
Among the projects in production are Anca Damian’s The Island, a Romanian/Belgian coproduction, and Even Mice Belong in Heaven by Jan Bubeníček and Denisa Grimmová, a coproduction between the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia and France.
FNE Partner Countries Projects Selected for Cartoon Movie 2020:
Sneak Previews:
Raggie (Estonia, Denmark)
Directed by Meelis Arulepp, Karsten Kiilerich
Produced by A Film Estonia
Coproduced by A.Film Production (Denmark)
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian Cultural Endowment, the Danish Film Institute
The Crossing (France, Germany, Czech Republic)
Directed by Florence Miailhe
Produced by Les films de l’Arlequin
Coproduced by Balance Film, MAUR film, ARTE France
In Production:
Cricket & Antoinette (Croatia)
Directed by Luka Rukavina
Produced by Diedra
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Even Mice Belong in Heaven (Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, France)
Directed by Jan Bubeníček & Denisa Grimmová
Produced by Fresh Films, Hausboot, Animoon, CinemArt SK, Les Films du Cygne
Coproduced by the Czech Television, Barrandov Studio, Radio and Television Slovakia
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Polish Film Institute, French regional funds Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Cinéma, Grand-Est, Région Sud and Eurimages
The Island (Romania, Belgium)
Directed by Anca Damian
Produced by Aparte Film
Coproduced by Take Five
Supported bythe Creative Europe Programme – MEDIA, and the Romanian Film Centre
In Development:
Geno (Georgia)
Directed by Dato Kiknavelidze
Schubert’s Winterreise (U.K., Poland, France, Germany)
Directed by Alex Helfrecht
The Last Whale Singer (Germany, Canada, Czech Republic)
Directed by Reza Memari
The Shrew of Destiny (Poland, Bulgaria)
Directed by Marcin Wasilewski
Twice Upon a Time (Serbia, Canada)
Directed by Vojin Vasović
Fleak (Finland, Malaysia Poland, France)
In Concept:
Lala – A Fairy’s Heart (Hungary)
Directed by Attila Gigor
The Hand That Feeds (Hungary)