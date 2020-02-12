BRUSSELS: Professionals from the MEDIA programme member countries can apply for a scholarship at the next Cartoon Business, which will be held in Gran Canaria (Spain) from 24-26 March 2020.
The application deadline is 16 February 2020.
Professionals from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Malta, Montenegro, Romania, the Republic of Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia are welcome to apply.
Cartoon Business is a top-level seminar focusing on the new generation models of financing and revenues brought about by the changes in the production and distribution markets.
